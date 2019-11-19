Dennis Marek: The world of the internet and who sees what

I continually am amazed at the spread of information through the internet. I am completing my 10th year writing a column for the Daily Journal, what I consider to be a rather small circulation newspaper by standards of the New York Times or Chicago Tribune. In spite of that, I have received letters and emails from Scotland, England, Mexico, Chile and even Cuba with regard to one of my columns. I assume they found the Journal’s online version.

Some of those contacts probably had a word or phrase someone used to catch a particular word or phrase. Last summer, I wrote of my favorite red wines, mentioning Jordan Cabernet as one of them, and received an invitation to a private tour of their winery. In a visit in September to see my son and family in the San Francisco area, we went to the winery. But then, I was contacted in the old-fashioned way. A friend forwarded another one of my articles.

In September, I wrote of Jack Sikma being elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame. In that article, I mentioned his being the Wichert Wonder. But I also wrote there was another outstanding basketball center from the same area who played against and defeated my Central Comets as I watched as a grade schooler. That man was Ray Ritsema (a name I improperly spelled as Ritzma). It seems a cousin of his sent him a copy of the article to North Carolina, and he emailed me with thanks. He remembered playing against our local football legend, Bill Burrell, and mentioned a former Journal reporter, Gil Brenner.

I wrote him back saying the name Gil Brenner struck a warm spot in my heart. My father was the first Journal photographer in the late 1940s, and Gil Brenner was his sidekick reporter. My dad occasionally would take me with him and Gil to cover a Kankakee High football game and sit me on the end of the players’ bench. Once, they took me far away to Essex, where a tornado had struck. Gil showed me a corn stalk that had been stuck in a wooden fence post from the force of the wind.

In Ray’s first email, he wrote he was living in Cary, N.C. I then asked him to give me some information on his basketball career. I only knew he had gone to Hope College in Holland, Mich. He responded, and I was amazed at the success he had.

Ray Ritsema made the Illinois High School All-State team in 1956. While playing in some of the games with that group, college coaches watched and offered scholarships, including Coach Combs of the University of Illinois. Two members of that All-Star team were Governor Vaughn and Mannie Jackson from Edwardsville, perhaps the first African-American players to letter at Illinois. Both went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Mannie later owned part of the Globetrotters’ franchise.

Ray, however, was receiving other offers to play for Division I universities including the University of Kansas, a powerhouse under Coach Phog Allen. But that was not to be.

Ray’s two sisters had graduated from Hope College, and his brother already was there on the basketball team. Ray’s dad made the next offer. “I know you have listened to a number of offers. Now, I am going to make mine. If you go to Hope, I will give you a free ride.” Ray accepted that offer, and it served him well.

Ray had a stellar college career himself for Hope College. He was all-conference all three years. (Remember, back then, freshmen were ineligible). He then was named MVP of his league for two years and still holds the Hope school record for the most rebounds in one game. Ray earned an MBA at Western Michigan and became employed by the American Seating Company in neighboring Grand Rapids. During this time, he played semi-pro ball for the Grand Rapid Trackers and later would play AAU basketball while living in Florida.

As often happens, that decision to go somewhere or do something leads to a lifetime choice with excellent results. At Hope, Ray met his wife-to-be, Joanie, from nearby Kalamazoo, and they have been married 59 years.

In 1970, after his training and experience with American Seating, Ray bought Universal Equipment Co., and the family moved to North Carolina. He still is involved with the company, but has his son, Lee, running the day-to-day operation. They sell stadium, arena and movie seating in the North and South Carolina areas. I understand one of his customers is Duke University. I would guess a school such as that wants the best and biggest seating for their very successful athletic programs.

As he and I were trading emails this fall, he was in Holland for the weekend with relatives, and I was but 10 miles away in Saugatuck. The coincidence continued.

I often reach out to others and find a most interesting person or event. Actually. Ray reached out to me this time, and because he does get back to Holland quite regularly and I am building a house nearby, we plan to meet. I will be that short guy at 6 foot 1.