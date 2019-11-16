Ron Jackson: Protect our schools like we do airports

And just like that, a little skirmish between a few students releasing some pent-up frustration does not seem to be such a big deal.

Certainly, school violence is never to be taken lightly, but after another report of a school shooting resulting in fatalities, it puts things into perspective.

It seems like eons ago when some of the biggest non-academic challenges school administrators faced were keeping kids in school and preventing teen pregnancy. I cannot recall the last time truancy and teen pregnancy were publicly reported or discussed.

Today’s non-academic discussions are primarily about school violence and safety. Keeping school children safe is a top priority. As it should be.

Having a child come home from school to share a new learned idea or ability should be the norm. Today, if your child comes home from school emotionally and physically intact, it has been a good day. That is the evolution of our American education system.

School shootings in the United States have become an accepted norm. Yes, I expect to hear opposing voices, but facts support my contention.

School shooting are not accidents.

They are deliberate violent acts that take innocent lives that are conducted too frequently all across this country. Murder of school students should be more than political talking points every few weeks. School shootings can be prevented. Student lives matter.

Student lives matter just as much as the lives of others we protect.

We, as a society, can and do protect who and what we value.

At this year’s more than 2.5 average number of school shootings per month, before the end of this year, there is a high probability that another school shooting will occur. The probability of a shooting happening before the end of this year at some other non-school public venues is nil.

Odds are great that there won’t be a shooting at an airport this year or at a legislative compound, a court house or a police station. When violence originated from the Boston airport in 2001, we shut down every airport in the country. We changed the rules because airport passengers live mattered.

Fortunately, we have taken appropriate measures to protect those types of places and the valued lives that function there. Disgustingly, we have not taken the drastic measures to protect the less valued lives of our school children. That issue of the selective valuation of life is never addressed. Why do we not honestly value the lives of our children as much as we do public officials? If someone were to rewrite the pledge of allegiance, that unnerving fact that children are less than would have to be included.

Enough with political posturing about creating more gun control legislation. Killers don’t care about legislation. We have heard more than enough about taking guns from decent people, posting no-gun signs and teaching children to tuck their fannies under a desk and pray.

There was a time when school children were taught to duck and cover in the event of a foreign attack.

Today, school children are drilled to take protective reaction in the event of a domestic terrorist attack. Possibly someone they might know.

The next time we hear of some students disrupting the learning process by throwing a few fisticuffs, we should count ourselves lucky. It is not the end of the world.

However, whenever a kid brings a gun to school and fatally shoots another it is the end of the world as we know it. It changes everything. Everything except the useless political rhetoric that follows.

School safety is not an easy task. No reasonably intelligent person would ever make that claim. However, neither is it an easy task of protecting the safety at other public venues. Protect our schools like we do airports.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.