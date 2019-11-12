Alan Webber: Shut up now, Michelle

Did you see where Michelle Obama took time out of buying another mansion to complain about white folks?

If you recall, stoking racial strife was common in nearly everything she said and did while residing in the White House. In a country where 78 percent of the population is white, yet overwhelmingly voted her black husband as president twice, three years after leaving office, she can’t let the racial scabs heal so we all might get along.

Speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit, she again let her biased opinions rip when stating that during her Chicago childhood, “white families were running from us.” She claims she witnessed “white flight” and further admonished, “As we moved in, white folks moved because they were afraid of what our families represented. Ya’ll were running from us. And you’re still running.”

If you recall, this was the woman who stated at a Wisconsin rally for her husband’s presidency, “For the first time in my adult life, I’m really proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.” She was 44 years old at the time.

It’s also the same woman who wrote her thesis in 1985 at Princeton University on the subject of “Princeton-Educated Blacks and the Black Community.” She penned in her thesis that “my experiences at Princeton have made me far more aware of my ‘blackness’ than ever before.” “… At Princeton no matter how liberal and open-minded some of my white professors and classmates try to be towards me, I sometimes feel like a visitor on campus; as if I really don’t belong. Regardless of the circumstances under which I interact with whites at Princeton, it often seems as if, to them, I will always be black first and a student second.” Funny, as a white guy from Chebanse, my application to attend Princeton must have gotten lost in the mail.

Later in the thesis she whined even if she assimilates into white society after Princeton, she will “remain on the periphery of society: never becoming a full participant.”

Since her dreadful time “participating” at Princeton, Michelle went on to become First Lady of the United States for eight years. During that time, she was entitled to lavish vacations around the world, taking her daughters and mother, as well as many on her personal staff, all on taxpayer largesse. She darn near wore a jet out with her frequent trips to Hawaii. It is estimated the vacation bills cost in excess of $100 million. As First Lady, she traveled lavishly for state dinners and excursions to meet foreign dignitaries, hobnobbing with the world’s elite. She was treated to many personal concerts of her favorite entertainers, of which she and her family had front row seats at the White House.

After leaving the White House, the Obamas did not move back to their 6,500-square foot mansion in Chicago, a home bought from a man now doing time in prison.

Instead they bought an 8,200-square-foot home in the posh Kalorama district of Washington, D.C. Having been paid about $3.2 million in eight years as president (and an about $250,000 per year pension), the Obamas shelled out $8.1 million for their new D.C. home. Ironically, Obama promptly installed a fence around it.

The new mansion on Martha’s Vineyard puts the other two homes to shame. Previously owned by former venture capitalist and current Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, the Obamas paid $14.85 million for the 7,000-square foot mansion that had been listed at $22.5 million. The estate sits on 29 acres of beachfront property on the southern tip of the island, forming their own peninsula. I’ve recently been near that area — it’s spectacular.

If you think I’m writing to besmirch the Obamas’ success, you’d be wrong. I don’t begrudge anyone’s success — there is reward in a capitalist society. If you think I’m somewhat envious, you’d be moderately correct. I wish I could afford houses similar to what they own. I fancy a Princeton sheepskin on my resume. I would have given my eye-teeth to have an Allman Brothers concert at my home, attended by me, my family and a few hundred of my closest peeps. And I’m so jealous of the money both her and Barack got in advance for book deals, as I assure you I didn’t do as well on mine.

So, excuse me if I don’t care for Michelle’s incessant belly-aching about her life as a black woman.

Alan N. Webber

packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

webberswhippingpost.com

Alan is a local businessman and part-time author. In addition to his blog, he has published a novel entitled "Whipping Post," putting a human face on the life of an over-the-road truck driver.