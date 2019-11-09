Ron Jackson: An appeal to the non-voting majority

Well, would you look at the calendar. We are less than one year until Election Day 2020.

After what has seemed like three years of endless nights of political horrors, there is a possible light at the end of this tunnel.

America has survived.

One year to go, there will be change. Even if the office holder remains the same, things will change.

I have personally survived every presidential administration with perspective.

Every four-year White House administration is like a driver’s license photo. It is official, valid and mine whether I like it or not.

If it’s ugly, well, I just have to accept it and count down the days until it expires. Of course, this works only if you don’t cheat and claim to have lost your license just to get a chance to take a new one.

The opposition party is working harder than a bunch of Santa’s helpers to find a suitable challenger.

The incumbent party is trying to avoid an internal challenge. All to give us two choices. Us being the 130 plus millions who voted last time.

While tradition dictates that we must go through the political candidate selection process, or thinning of the herd, there is a sizeable factor that remains ignored: the nonvoter. Or in the recent case, the more than 100 million voter-eligible citizens who did not participate in the last presidential election. Who is talking to them? What do they need to hear?

The two major parties gear their messages to the proverbial choir.

They traverse across the country to be applauded by those who already approve their respective messages.

They chant familiar chants, believe same broken promises, but in the name of party, they are there in unison, rah-rah-rahing, hopefully, all the way to the White House.

There is no political outreach to the ever-growing disenfranchised citizen.

In the 2016 election only 61.4 percent of the citizen voting age population voted.

It was not much different in the 2012 election when only 61.8 percent of the citizen voting age population voted.

Nonvoters were 1.5 times the number of votes received by either 2016 candidate.

I have no clue how the Common Core grading system works, but 61 out of 100 has always meant abject failure.

When it comes to voting, America has always gotten a big fat “F” on its report card.

Once, instead of seeing political rallies that look like evangelical crusades full of like-minded souls, watching a candidate work a packed venue of nonvoting participants would be more interesting.

It is easy to save the souls of those who have been saved 10 times already.

Tests of political mettle and savvy would certainly be more appealing to observe if the audience was not full of like-minded lemmings.

For the love of America, go after those citizens who don’t care anymore, don’t believe anymore, don’t trust anymore.

Getting your fish from the grocery store doesn’t make one a fisherman.

We have long accepted or justified low voter turnout as choice. That it is. But, so is it choice by the kid who goes to school and does nothing an entire day.

On second thought, we do accept that, too.

Nov. 3, 2020, will be here before we know it.

On that day, pull out your driver’s license and compare your picture to the candidate you are favoring and ask if you want to look at it for four more years. If you don’t have a license, borrow the license of your least attractive friend for a day.

Oh, if Trump wins re-election, and I hope he does, it is going to be fun.

There is nothing as beautiful as seeing the true colors of a man who has nothing to fight for or to lose.