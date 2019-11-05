Alan Webber: Who's really the modern-day Jezebel?

“Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against the corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.”

This was part of the sermon from Hillary Clinton during the recent eulogy for Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. In my mind, that metaphor speaks more about the orator that delivered it than the man being eulogized.

Cummings was a lawyer and politician for 36 years. During his tenure, he was highly revered for his civil rights advocacy. It’s not my intent in this commentary to speak ill of the deceased. I did mention some of his short-comings in a previous commentary.

Clinton, known nationally as Crooked Hillary, was comparing Cummings to the biblical prophet, King Ahab, of Israel.

Found in the Book of Kings from the Hebrew Bible, Elijah allegedly challenged the king. Ahab’s defiance concerned the king’s supposed worship to the deity Baal in the 9th century BC. In the fable, King Ahab’s wife, Jezebel, was a priestess of Baal and governed ruthlessly toward Christians.

There are many inconsistencies and unknowns to this part of Israel’s ancient history, but Crooked Hillary used the story anyway because, well, it fit her narrative. In Hillary-speak, biblical Elijah standing up to Ahab was the equivalent to the late-Elijah’s relentless grumbling toward President Donald Trump. It was Cummings who was charged with the responsibility by the Democratic Party to obtain Trump’s tax records.

Crooked Hillary also took the opportunity to take a shot at our first lady, Melania Trump, comparing her to Ahab’s wife, Jezebel. Predictably, the creatures of the Swamp assembled to honor one of their own, cheered and applauded her words. A couple morons even stood during what is supposed to be a solemn event, evidently to please the Queen of the Swamp. Standing ovations for speakers at a memorial service seem somewhat uncouth even to a kid from Chebanse.

Sadly, it’s now considered common for one politician to brutally attack another politician, including family members, regardless of the solemnity of the event. I do understand Trump is probably not above doing something similar, much to my chagrin, so no letters please. But to assail Melania by comparing her to a fabled monster believing in false gods and killing Christians might be a new low, even for Crooked Hillary.

Melania is the wife of a president, a former model, a naturalized citizen from Slovenia, a mother and, above all, a class act. I think so highly of her that I, too, wonder why she married someone like the irascible Donald Trump, rather than up-and-comers closer to her age, as Trump is 23 years older. Many will say, crassly, it was the money, but someone with her beauty and intellect (she speaks five languages) could have selected just about anyone she wanted, including me … but I’m already taken.

Melania, born Melanija Knavs, is the second first-lady born outside the US; Louisa Adams being the other. She met Donald in 1998, they married in 2005, and she became a U.S. citizen in 2006. For the record, Bill and Hillary Clinton attended the wedding and reception held at the posh Mara-Logo in Palm Beach, Fla. Hillary probably has some dinnerware to prove it.

Unlike former first ladies, such as the meddlesome Michelle Obama or the reprehensible Hillary herself, Melania doesn’t insert herself into matters she has no business or knowledge.

She understands she wasn’t elected co-president.

No national health care schemes or disastrous school lunch programs have been rolled out from Melania. Distinct from former first-ladies, she keeps a small staff, does not involve herself in political matters, shuns the spotlight and prefers to raise her teenage son, Baron. She’s involved in causes for women and children, as well as against cyber-bullying. She doesn’t use taxpayer money to fly to exotic vacation destinations, packing aboard family and friends, nor does she use a separate plane to fly family pets. She represents her adopted country with class and poise.

And yet, like a troll in a pantsuit, there was Crooked Hillary, belching forth nastiness, vilely contaminating everything of which she comes in contact. What possible reason is there for her to attend a memorial service for a deceased individual, just to spew political barbs? Did the Cummings family, grieving the death of Mr. Cummings, really need to hear more partisan political rhetoric at his services?

With her lust for money and power, combined with barbaric ruthlessness to those who would dare to deny it, a strong case could be made that Hillary is the real-life Jezebel.

Alan N. Webber

packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

webberswhippingpost.com

Alan is a local businessman and part-time author. In addition to his blog, he has published a novel entitled "Whipping Post," putting a human face on the life of an over-the-road truck driver.