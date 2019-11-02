Michelle Malkin: Radical spawn Chesa Boudin: Nation's most toxic DA candidate

Socialist Bernie Sanders just endorsed the bleeding-heart candidate for San Francisco District Attorney who makes President Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, look like Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Meet Chesa Boudin. He’s the Bay Area public defender and former shill/translator for the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez who plans to turn the craphole of San Francisco into an even bigger sanctuary for the homeless, drug abusers, illegal immigrants, gangsters, vandals, thieves, recidivist criminals and cop-haters than it is already. Boudin leads a spooky field of left-lefter-leftists running for DA on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The cornerstone of Boudin’s campaign is sabotaging immigration enforcement. He has called for prosecution and imprisonment of ICE and police officers for doing their jobs and vowed to create an “immigrant defense unit” within the DA’s office to “stand up to Trump on immigration.”

While American veterans beg for money on San Francisco’s feces-clogged street corners, Boudin will instead subsidize “universal legal representation” for illegal immigrants facing deportation.

While American angel families are denied standing in American courts to sue the sanctuary outlaws whose policies enabled criminals in this country illegally to injure, rape or murder their loved ones, Boudin will “help every single immigrant victim of every crime obtain a U-Visa.”

Boudin’s campaign tagline claims he wants to build a criminal justice system “for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.” The chutzpah. It burns.

Well-connected? Boudin has been endorsed by a who’s who of far-left celebrities, from Sanders to Hamas-linked “Women’s March” co-founder Linda Sarsour to Black Lives Matter hate crime hoax propagandist Shaun King to radical Chicago DA and Jussie Smollett fixer Kim Foxx to Black Panther Party commie revolutionary Angela Davis.

Wealthy? Boudin is the top fundraiser in the San Francisco DA’s race, raking in more than $623,000 in donations this year — a significant chunk from out-of-state academics, entertainment industry executives and East Coast lawyers in New York and D.C. I discovered from Boudin’s most recent campaign finance disclosures one of his top donors is Chloe Cockburn. She is a prominent partner of globalist billionaire George Soros’ Democracy Alliance. Cockburn moderated a crucial 2017 summit with Soros and other deep-pocketed liberal philanthropists to strategize on taking over local and state offices to reclaim “our progressive future.” Other bigwig Boudin donors hail from the Soros-allied Tides Foundation and Soros-funded Brennan Center for Justice.

What makes Boudin especially toxic is his family tree. Boudin is the militant offspring of spoiled-rich radicals Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, members of the violent Weather Underground terrorist group, which bombed government buildings and corporate headquarters, aided convicted felons in jailbreaks and participated in a 1981 Brink’s armored car holdup in Nyack, N.Y., with the Black Liberation Army. That crime took the lives of three innocent Americans — police officers Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown and private security guard Peter Paige.

Kathy Boudin was an 11-year fugitive from justice after an accidental homemade bomb explosion at her New York City townhouse resulted in three other deaths. At the time of her arrest in Nyack, Boudin gave police one of many false identities she had used to evade the law. She was paroled in 2003 after convincing parole board members she acted nobly out of “white guilt” to protest racism against blacks. (Reality check: Officer Waverly Brown was a black, working-class, military veteran.) Gilbert remains in prison. Their story was glorified and romanticized by Robert Redford in the 2013 movie, “The Company You Keep.”

After Kathy Boudin dropped off toddler Chesa at a babysitter’s house so she could help perpetrate the bloody $1.6 million Brink’s heist, this privileged elitist was adopted by another pair of America-hating domestic agitators, unrepentant Weathermen colleagues Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Ayers celebrated bombing the Pentagon in his radical memoir, “Fugitive Days,” taught at the University of Illinois in Chicago and mentored Barack Obama. Dohrn declared war on “AmeriKKKa,” helped stage the “Days of Rage” in Chicago, when Weathermen blew up a memorial statue to police officers and rioted violently, leaving 75 policemen wounded and one permanently injured in a wheelchair, and then spent years as a fugitive from justice before settling into a comfy post as former director of the Legal Clinic’s Children and Family Justice Center at Northwestern University.

Steeped in Marxist ideology and self-pity, Boudin moaned to The New York Times he was “sad that my parents have to suffer what they have to suffer on a daily basis” because they were “dedicated to fighting U.S. imperialism around the world.” No compassion for the families of the officers his parents helped murder, but the Yale grad and Rhodes Scholar did earn praise for his crusades against “urban misery in Bolivia, homelessness in Santiago and illiteracy in Guatemala.”

Now, Boudin wants to avenge his cop-killing parents by imposing “restorative justice” and “decarceration” policies that will incentivize violent crime and endanger lives in San Francisco and beyond. If you think California is on fire now, just wait until this red diaper baby takes control of the prosecutorial wheel.