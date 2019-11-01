Dennis Marek: Is there a return to rural America?

For more than 100 years, the farm gave up its young to the industrial revolution and the draw of the big city. The opportunists were attracting these children of the farm families. The first born son often was destined to inherit the farm, but he commonly was followed by more boys, and lo and behold, girls. Dad often wanted to farm forever, and there just wasn’t room for all the kids. These small town and rural children went to the commercial meccas. Many who had grown up with a good work ethic as youngsters succeeded in their new endeavors. This movement became known as the rural brain drain.

Now, we are seeing a major change. Certain coastal cities are losing population in a time of substantial decline. Despite the fact that more than 75 percent of us live in urban areas, there are clear indications many, especially the 35- to 50-year-olds, have the yearning for a simpler life for themselves and their children. There appears to be a rural homecoming. Cities such as New York and Los Angeles are leading the country in losing citizens to the likes of Vermont and Maine or Montana and Idaho. Homes are affordable. Many already are working from their homes anyway.

A study by Robert Wood in 2018 for NPR reported in spite of concerns for adequate health care and jobs that paid less, most rural-living Americans were happier and financially better off after these moves. They felt more secure than their parents had at similar ages.

In our own city of Kankakee, I watched the lack of young professionals returning to our area. The sons and daughters of the doctors, lawyers and other professionals sought out the big city life and shunned our community. There were reasons for this with the closing of Roper, A.O. Smith, General Foods and General Mills, to name some. Why would a college graduate want to become a local resident in a dying community? The remaining good jobs already were taken. So, it was out of here for the talented ones, with few exceptions.

But there appears to be a turnaround in the past few years. There are urban professionals who are leaving the big firms, the large corporations and the hospitals and coming to the smaller communities to restart their professions. Of course, with the gap in these professions from 1980-2000, those who already were here had a practice but were nearing retirement age. Once again, the professional job market grew and offered the more rural life of small communities.

But how about the sons and daughters of farmers? Where do they fit into all of this? Raised to respect rural life, they were forced economically to make other choices. In some areas, we are seeing a change in the food industry. Tired of the middlemen making all the profit, many young Americans are moving food from the producer more directly to the consumer. There are more small organic farms run not by the farmers of 1990 but a new breed of returning entrepreneurs. Some refer to this as the “brain gain.”

I was one of the lucky ones. Raised by nonfarming parents but on a farm with livestock, I learned of this gentle life. When I completed law school and military service, I was offered a job in my “hometown” by local attorney Richard Ackman. I had been married recently, and the Air Force moved our furniture free of charge back home. We lived in Kankakee for seven years, but the rural bug got me, and in 1977, we built a home in rural Chebanse. Soon to follow was a barn and animals.

I joined a rush of young professionals back to Kankakee in the late 1960s and 1970s. We were able to establish our practices in a growing community that needed lawyers, doctors, CPAs and business people. We were filling the void. I thought I was seeing value where others were seeing a lack. The beauty of the serene or the hyped-up roar of the city noise and hustle. To each his own.

With the coming of the early 1980s, the void disappeared. There were fewer home sales, fewer wills being written, fewer lawsuits, less worker comp suits, perhaps more bankruptcies, but, overall, the people pool grew smaller, and the need for many professional services decreased. To those with insight, why come home to a shrinking community where the newcomer would have to compete with the well-established professional anyway?

Now, we have a return of these younger professionals. This return, or refusal to leave once the education is completed, is good news for Americans who want to stay in the cities (less competition) as well as good news for the smaller communities that are seeing the return of quality professionals.

So, we cannot all return to the farm itself. Instead of being able to survive in 1950 farming 160 acres, our farmers till acres numbering in the thousands, in part to justify the cost of the machinery. This change also is because of the ability to farm acres in much less time. It is not surprising the number of farmers does not grow. But look at the number of homes scattered around the farming areas on 5 acres or less. Even my Polish-raised friend, Wally Pieszka, found a home in rural Bonfield after years in the city.

This need for a slower lifestyle and the ability to work from more locations has seen a steady trend toward all sorts of personal ventures that allow the more rural, peaceful setting. Perhaps in the long run, this is a return to the idyllic American life. There certainly is evidence the less-hectic life at a calmer pace does generally lead to a longer life. Celebrate, you lovers of calm.