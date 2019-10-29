Alan Webber: The coup taking place before us

Deep within the subterranean bowels of the capitol building, behind tightly closed doors, there is a coup taking place. Right there at ground zero of our so-called political process, there are actually people plotting to overthrow our duly elected president. We all know it’s happening and unbelievably, seem powerless, or in the case of some, unwilling, to do anything about it…until at least November 2020.

In case you’re not aware, this is where one old California dinosaur, Nancy Pelosi, is delegating political shenanigans to various minions, most notably another Californian, Representative Adam Schiff. If ever there was an example of an oxymoron, Adam Schiff has been bestowed the title of House Intelligence Committee chairman, another title for supreme leader of the coup. And both Pelosi and Schiff represent California, where just about the entire state has been bawling about Trump’s election ever since it happened. You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

A few things should be pointed out about the supreme leader of the coup that people might not know or have forgotten which might shed light on the man’s objectives.

Following the 2012 Benghazi attack, a committee was formed to investigate the violence by an Islamic militant group on our Libyan embassy, where four Americans were slaughtered. As you might recall, there was some question as to who carried out the attack and what the reaction was by top government officials at the time. Recall the Susan Rice-lying-tour on the Sunday morning news programs? At the time, Schiff, who would be appointed a member of the committee, called it a “colossal waste of time;” “a red herring;” and a “waste of taxpayer resources.” To date, there is still speculation as to how this could have happened under President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s nose, as well as the subsequent “covering of posteriors.” In Chebanse, we call those posteriors the south bound end of a north bound donkey.

In 2017, Schiff told Chuck Todd on MSNBC there was “more than circumstantial evidence now” that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. He also claimed “the evidence … was very much worthy of investigation.” It has since been proven that he was spectacularly wrong in both his opinion and statements.

Regarding any credit to Donald Trump for North Korean talks in 2018, Schiff sniveled, “I think it’s more the combination of the president’s unpredictability and indeed, his bellicosity had something to do with the North Koreans deciding to come to the negotiating table.” This response seems like sour grapes and further adds to his long track-record of misstatements.

How fair and balanced do you suppose the supreme leader of the coup is going to be in trying to establish whether Trump did anything wrong during a phone conversation with the Ukrainian president, a phone call that included 12 other Americans listening in on? A good case could be made that not only does Schiff not belong overseeing this investigation, but that he ought to be tossed out of Congress on his ear.

In an act of nothing more than political gamesmanship, Pelosi determined the impeachment inquiry to be held in a secluded basement corner, rather than the open public, and that the entire House would not vote on its initiation at this time. This is all in stark contrast to past impeachment hearings on Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

There are actually three different committees (Oversight and Reform, House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs) interviewing various witnesses. Incredibly, the initial whistleblower is not among the witnesses. Furthermore, Schiff has now said that it is possible these witnesses might not be recalled for public testimony. If one were to read between the shifty lines of Schiff, this probably means only those witnesses detrimental to Trump might be called.

Although there are Republicans on the impeachment coup, including Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Greg, they aren’t talking. It is rumored that the inclusion of Greg Pence, a Representative from Indiana, was an oversight, laughably ironic on so many levels.

Attempts by Republicans who are not on any of the three committees to attend were denied access. This includes members of the House Judiciary Committee, which historically has handled impeachments of federal officials, going back as far as Johnson.

Folks, we’re witnessing a real-time coup to overthrow our president. It’s imperative for certain Democrats to remove Trump from the Oval Office before he gets re-elected. They have no other way to stop him in his quest to drain the swamp.

The question is what are the American people going to do about this?

Bio Box

Alan N. Webber

packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

webberswhippingpost.com

Alan is a local businessman and part-time author. In addition to his blog, he has published a novel entitled "Whipping Post," putting a human face on the life of an over-the-road truck driver.