Johnston and Yurgine: Two takes on the Mideast military conflict

<strong>Ken:</strong> Today, Thursday (Oct. 15), is two days after the Democrat candidates’ debate. They were of one voice in their fierce hatred of Donald Trump. And again, the same old socialist campaign policy proposals with minor variations were advanced by all, except for Joe Biden, who never uttered a complete sentence. But conveniently, there was a new hot front burner issue to bash Trump with — he has pulled American troops totally out of Northern Syria, leaving our Kurdish friends in arms vulnerable to attack by the mighty Turkish army. One heated exchange between two candidates, both US military vets, tells the story:

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D, Hawaii, addressing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg: “You would continue to support having U.S. troops in Syria for an indefinite period of time to continue this regime change war that has caused so many refugees to flee Syria,” (Gabbard was the only candidate to give any support to troop withdrawal.)

Buttigieg: “ You can put an end to endless war without embracing Donald Trump.”

Oh, dear. The Kurds will be annihilated, and we will lose forever our credibility with potential allies. And then, Congressional leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, were invited to the White House to meet with Trump and staff to be brought up to date on military and diplomatic strategy. Pelosi refused to listen to the briefings, abruptly leaving the room after standing, pointing a finger at the president and shouting a demand for immediate military action.

But holy cow. The Turkish president has agreed to a ceasefire in Syria after discussions with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump diplomacy has succeeded where we might still be mired in another forever war. Speaker Pelosi, et al, have egg on their faces.

<strong>Joe:</strong> You and I are far apart on this one. There is no “ceasefire.” Turkey agreed only to a “pause” with more fighting and killing hours after any purported deal. Each day brings more turmoil and chaos. In the WSJ, they discuss how Trump’s decision to withdraw about 50 troops from Syria set off a chain of events that has reshuffled power in the region. Representatives in the House (by a vote of 354-60) condemned Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds, who fought with U.S. troops against ISIS losing 11,000 lives. The decision was done precipitously without discussion with the Kurds or our allies. Mitt Romney stood up in the Senate calling Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds far from a victory. It’s a strike at American honor, “a bloodstain on the annals of American history.’’ Meanwhile, Trump spins it as stopping endless wars but adds 2,000 troops in Saudi Arabia. It’s a big win for Turkey and Putin.

<strong>Ken:</strong> We are always far apart. It is ironic that the historically Dovish Democrats — a vote for George Bush’s wars is still a stigma for Dem pols — have become the warhawks, considering that we have been famously unsuccessful in all our regime change wars globally after World War II. The Kurds are not our friends except in the sense that the enemy of our enemy (ISIS) is our friend. In fact, our only true friends in the Mideast/North Africa quagmire are Israel and maybe Saudi Arabia. The majority of Syrians are Islamic, and the majority of Islamic Syrians are Sunni, and ISIS is the most radical Sunni faction. In Syria, where Russia, Turkey and Iran are now engaged, about 500,000 residents have been displaced so far. And, in Syria, as in all the countries in the Mideast, there are a plethora of other ethno religious minorities in addition to the Kurds: Shia, Christians, Druze, Ossetians (whoever they are), Circassians (?) and Yazidis. These groups do not in general play nice in the sandbox together. Now, in northern Syria, it is the belated time to pull the plug.

Moreover, the Kurds are not united simply as “the Kurds,” but the situation is complicated by the number of competing Kurdish political views. The current state of affairs in the region is rooted in the Treaty of Versailles at the end of WWI. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the winners, primarily Britain and France, somewhat arbitrarily carved up the Mideast by drawing lines on the map without much regard to ethnicities. Now that Mideast oil is not a primary consideration for the USA, it’s time to let these factions work out their differences without prolonged U.S. military intervention. After all — we all have to go sometime, and in this case, the sooner the better.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Exhaustion discussing Trump in these columns is setting in. There is no end to the continuing saga of his presidency. We need to step away after this piece. In Syria, we are not stopping an “endless war” as Trump falsely states. The U.S. has between 60,000 and 70,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East. Since May, we have sent to the region 14,000 more troops. All we did was redeploy the soldiers to western Iraq, although the news today is that many may remain in Syria near the oil fields.

Note that many Republicans now are bashing Trump labeling this a major foreign policy blunder. The chaos will allow thousands of ISIS suspects to escape from camps guarded by the Kurds. In terms of foreign policy failures, Trump’s decision will go down as the defining moment of his administration. It’s what he will be remembered for.

This past weekend, I read an interesting article in the Washington Post written by Tony Schwartz, who spent 18 months working for Trump writing Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.” The article (not the book) should be required reading. Schwartz called writing the book his “greatest regret in life, without question.” He discusses Trump’s complete self-absorption, lack of curiosity, the shortness of his attention span and the fact that he lied as a matter of course, without apparent guilt. He went on to state: “In the 18 months I worked for him, I can’t remember a single time Trump asked me a question about myself.” With our foreign policy and players out there like Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad dropping bombs and moving their military forces around, a guy with that type of personality in the White House can do a lot of damage.