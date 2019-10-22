Alan Webber: 'If destruction be our lot'

I happened across a meme on Facebook the other day that, quite frankly, rocked me.

The picture behind the words was of a painting “The Declaration of Independence” by John Trumbull, painted in 1817. It depicted our Founding Fathers congregating in Independence Hall in Philadelphia while five men, including Thomas Jefferson, present the draft of the Declaration of Independence to Congress. Remember when those men were revered, instead of labeled white supremacists and xenophobes as today’s “alternate-history” would have you believe?

The meme could probably have used any background, but this painting is poignant if you consider the irony of the entire meme. It was the words that shocked me, and I have no idea who penned them.

The top line of the meme stated:

“It is amazing that our society has come to the point where one party can run on a platform of raising your taxes, confiscating your guns, embracing illegal immigration and murdering your unborn children.”

Then, the bottom line completed the thought:

“And nearly half the people (in this country) support this.”

The stark reality of the meme is incredible. I might have substituted the word “amazing” with “disturbing.” There’s no part of that statement untrue. Democrats, with assistance from a complicit media, have half this country believing in principles detrimental to most Americans. Excessive taxation, gun confiscation, illegal immigration and abortion at will are all staunch socialistic tenets of the left.

Speaking of a complicit media, I wonder how the media is going to fare when/if they officially become state-controlled, similar to Pravda is in Russia? Right now, most of our media reports, spins and cheer leads to the left on their own accord, but once they have helped tip the scales toward government control, surely, they must understand the government will control them, too.

Anyway, why would anyone but the gullible want to give more of their hard-earned money to the government through taxation? The amount of money working Americans pay in various different taxes is absurd, regardless of tax bracket. If you’re making $50,000 per year now, the government isn’t going to take away $50,000 from your wealthy neighbor to hand to you, so how do you benefit if your “rich” neighbor is paying more taxes? Socialism just spreads misery equally.

Americans were bestowed the right to bear arms by our Bill of Rights, and yet there are politicians who would eradicate that right. With implausible hubris, Beto O’Rourke states it emphatically, despite the consequences of the Civil War it might cause. People aren’t going to give up their guns willingly. To quote Ben Franklin, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

New York City has now made it a crime to use the term “illegal immigrant,” punishable up to a $250,000 fine. So, according to the inmates running the asylum called the Big Apple, not only is it permissible for someone to be there illegally from another country, actual citizens living there and footing the bill through their taxes, are muzzled from stating their objections. This is nothing more than a reprehensible liberal violation of First Amendment rights of free speech. What’s next, they can’t say Bill de Blasio is a buffoon? How long until this insanity spreads across the country?

Speaking of insanity, this country has aborted 730,000 babies this year, on schedule with the total killed in our four-year Civil War. There are people, and our tax dollars, supporting this behavior. This statistic is beyond ghastly to many. Surely this conduct must be reconciled some day.

Perhaps the greatest American president, Abraham Lincoln, touched on this subject in 1838 with the Lyceum Speech in Springfield. The following is an abridged excerpt:

“At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? ... Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant to step the Ocean and crush us at a blow? Never! All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined ... could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio ... in a trial of a thousand years.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? ... If it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. ... If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Seems like we might be halfway there. Once the balance shifts to 51 percent, the ballgame’s over, folks.

Alan N. Webber

Alan is a local businessman and part-time author. In addition to his blog, he has published a novel entitled "Whipping Post," putting a human face on the life of an over-the-road truck driver.