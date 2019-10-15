Alan Webber: It's time to impeach President Trump

Readers of this column probably never thought they’d see me utter those words. Alas, it’s time folks. We need to impeach President Donald Trump.

Since the day Trump took the Oval Office in January 2017, Democrats, Washington bureaucrats, Never-Trumper’s such as John McCain, Republicans in Name Only (RINO’s) such as our own Adam Kinzinger or the pathetic Mitt Romney have been calling, hinting or wishing for Trump to be impeached.

Did anyone foresee Rep. Kinzinger would develop a taste for Swamp water? Thought he might have found it … beyond repugnant.

For 34 months now, all we’ve heard from the murky Swamp is the creatures must impeach someone, preferably the president. They’re not exactly sure what for, but they just know he has to be removed from office.

For 34 months, we’ve been listening to this blather. Trump is second guessed just for breathing.

Today, 225 Democrats and one independent (what’s the difference?) now are on record they will vote to impeach the president. That’s enough votes to start official proceedings upon a thump of Nancy Pelosi’s gavel, although they will need to conduct the hearings out in the open, rather than hide behind the public.

The Swamp keeps throwing impeachment reasons on the wall to see if something sticks. A few examples of the reasons brought by various members of the House and their media cohorts include claims that Trump:

Colluded with Russia … although found not true, it cost 40 million taxpayer dollars;

Undermined Hillary Clinton … while she was colluding with Russia and destroying computers and emails;

Fired Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe … who now are under federal investigation themselves;

Sided against kneeling, overpaid NFL players disrespecting our country … too bad;

Promotes xenophobia, ethnocentrism, bigotry, Islamophobia and hatred – common accusations of anyone not conforming to the ideals of the left; these were separate charges, but I lumped them together under the standard “race card” claim.

Undermined the federal judiciary … by appointing conservative judges.

Violated the emoluments clause … a nice word for a bribe but nothing is substantiated. What is substantiated is he has given his salary away to various causes;

Is trying to establish a monarchy … a ludicrous charge, but if it keeps Bernie out of the White House, I’m all for it.

Withheld tax returns — Trump claimed to have emailed them to Hillary. The Democrats have the courts chasing them now;

Created inhumane conditions at the border … but just those Obama left;

Had a phone conversation with a Ukrainian president … as is a president’s right;

Investigated Hunter Biden … as someone should be doing, regardless of his old man’s candidacy.

Consider the irony the irrational Maxine Waters wants Trump impeached because “he’s crazy.”

Texas Rep. Al Green, among a host of other excuses, said they must impeach because the polls support it. These would be the same polls that said Trump never would win, all the way through election night.

Impeachment is gonna happen, folks. House Democrats have had an interminable itch for 34 months that has to be scratched. If they don’t get him impeached, he will expose them for what they are.

So, in the immortal words of Todd Beamer, “let’s roll.”

Nancy, put up or shut up. Let’s get impeachment procedures started and behind us so maybe that circus we call the House of Representatives finally can get on with something productive for the country — before most of the impeachers get thrown out of office in the next election. The quicker the better. Is tomorrow good on your calendar?

Once the House gets through this public lynching and all the Swamp creatures living lavishly off our tax dollars have gotten their chance to cast an impeachment vote, the matter will get handed to the Senate. In the minds of the House Swamp, the coup will have been accomplished. Drinks are on Pelosi; AOC can serve them.

Then, once the matter reaches the Senate, it will die … quietly. The furor will have been all for nothing. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he won’t bring it up for vote. McConnell understands this matter has been a fool’s errand from the start, unpopular with mentally-balanced sections of the country. He said he will not subject us to any more impeachment theatrics or temper tantrums.

President Trump will get an embarrassing asterisk by his name in history books for being impeached, along with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. (The embarrassing part will be he will be among the same trivia answer as Clinton).

And then, Trump can get on with conducting the affairs of the country, continue his re-election campaign and resume his presidency … for four more years.

