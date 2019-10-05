Dennis Marek: Who can remember Abbey Road?

Can it be 50 years ago the Fab Four strolled across that now famous London Street and made the cover shot of one of the all-time greatest albums?

On Sept. 20, 1969, the album “Abbey Road” was released. Soon, there were rumors somehow the picture let out the secret Paul McCartney was dead and an imposter had filled those unfillable shoes. This album was the last recorded by the Beatles before they broke up, never to reunite. Another album, “Let It Be,” actually was released a bit later, but the trip across the famous road always will signify the impossible, to fathom the demise of the group.

I was ahead of the American people in being hypnotized by this foursome of Liverpudlians. On my arrival in Durham, England, in August 1963, my new mates invited me to go by bus to a nearby town to hear a new group thought to be quite good. I had no idea who I was seeing. I knew they were good and had four members. Later that fall, when a new group was all over British TV and jukeboxes, I was told we had seen this group that night. Yes, apparently it was the Beatles for the price of a Newcastle Brown. Only thing was, Ringo had not yet joined the group until late September of that year. I have no idea who we saw drumming that night. Perhaps Pete Best was still sitting in, but who knew what at that point?

Their first big hit that fall was “Please, Please Me.” It soon was followed by hit after hit. I never saw them again in person, but on my return to the States, I asked American friends what they thought of The Beatles. They all looked at me as though I was discussing insects. I explained it was a fabulous band, and sometime they would hit the American scene. It happened February 1964, when Ed Sullivan had them on his Sunday night program. And the rest, as they say, is history. They took the country by storm. Parents were not all that pleased with our music anyway, starting with Elvis and rock and roll in general. It didn’t help when out came the recording of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” Even the clueless parent soon figured out the initials were LSD.

While Paul might be the most skilled of the foursome, John was the cleverest. I remember when he was asked after the Sullivan show how he found America. “We turned left at Greenland,” he responded with his famous deadpan face.

“Beatlemania” became a recognized word. Album after album flowed out with hit song after hit song. “Yellow Submarine” was followed with “Here Comes the Sun.” Who can forget “Eight Days a Week” or “Hey, Jude?” And then came movies. This was followed with a period of their withdrawal when several went to India and studied under the Maharishi. Along with that came drug use rather openly. But more than one generation was taken by this group.

When the split came in later 1970, the music world shuddered. How could such a fabulous combination split up? John had found Yoko Ono and had divorced his wife. Ono was deemed the culprit of the split, and was defiled by many. John insisted he was in a new place, and Ono had helped him get there. A move to New York City later led to his death at the hands of a shooter named Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980. He had become incensed with comments made by Lennon, including a quote about The Beatles being more famous than Jesus. Why is it assassins often use their three names: John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald and Chapman?

So, the hopes of all music fans came crashing down as they realized there would be no reunion. The remaining three became solo performers with success, especially for McCartney who still performs live today. In 2001, the world lost the next Beatle when George Harrison died in Los Angeles of lung cancer.

The music world not only embraced the Beatles and their British accents but soon welcomed the onslaught of British rockers from The Rolling Stones to Engelbert Humperdinck and so many more. Their style was here to stay.

As the century changed, so did our music. Rock faded as country and western, soon to be known simply as country, took over the pop charts. Along with country came more from the rappers. But artists still used some of the nuances of the Beatles and their claim to the throne as the top world music group.

We now are flooded with quality performers in larger numbers than before. One can go from Willie Nelson to Adele and find so many in between. My son has seen about 50 live Dave Matthews shows in his 49 years. While I have no record such as that, I have been blessed to have seen Janis Joplin, the Eagles, Ray Charles, Cher, Joan Baez, Travis Tritt, Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, Zac Brown Band and more.

I laughed when my wife and I were invited to see Zac Brown Band in Chicago. They closed with some songs from the past, including “Georgia On My Mind.’’ Such a coincidence. My first live concert was at the age of 17 at the University of Kentucky with my sister, Diane, who was going to college there. We saw Ray Charles, the original singer of that song. I guess I really don’t need any more concerts. I have gone full circle. Georgia coming in, and Georgia going out.