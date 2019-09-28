Ron Jackson: Police deserve our confidence

“I’ve heard from the mayor of Kankakee. I’ve heard from the top of the F.O.P. And I think to myself, I live in pretty safe community. There is lack of trust with the administration. Rank and file expressing some frustration. And I think to myself, I live in pretty safe community. Oh, yeah.”

Hopefully, some of you may have read that paragraph in the voice of Louie Armstrong singing the classic, “What A Wonderful World.” If not, I failed.

Actually, this week I had the opportunity to speak directly with Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and with the president and vice president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 102, which represents the city’s police department.

Both sides, in the short time we had, gave me their version of “What’s Going On” between the city and the police department. There are some issues to be resolved. Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on your perspective — it has been made very public.

In the history of the Kankakee Police Department, there has never before been a vote of no confidence of the department’s leadership taken by the rank and file. That has happened.

Three members of the department’s leadership, including the new chief, received votes of no confidence by more than 70 percent of the department who voted.

What does that mean to me, the citizen?

In the short term, not very much as I hold hope that the many issues will be resolved in the short term. If it festers, then we will have to take a longer look.

In the meantime, I’m holding to my perception that our city is a safe place to live and relying on the promise of the FOP that this matter will not adversely affect the service the officers have sworn to provide. They have not quit on our community. Until that changes, I’ll take a wait-and-see posture.

However, if there is any breakdown or even a slight fissure in the police department morale, it could be a cause for alarm.

The public depends on and expects our police to be able to perform at their mental and physical peak every time they hit the street. However, I do not have a fear that they are not, right now.

Frustrated, yes. Unable to function, no.

Until there is a resolution, I will continue my disagreement with those who adamantly offer an unsafe view of our city. Outraged perception is subjective, especially when it’s determined from miles away.

No, this is not a claim that we have no crime.

We have a population of more than 25,000. There is going to be crime, even some serious crime.

We even have daily gunfire, occasionally fatal. But, on a daily basis, I live and function with a sense of security.

There are no boogeymen waiting around every corner as some might have you believe.

Contrary to public perception, our children are not at any higher risk of danger than any other comparable demographic community in this country. We are not Chicago. The notion that we are just a small version of Chicago is nonsense made for Facebook fodder. Our entire city is a safe passage.

The credit for my sense of security goes to our police force. As long as I have confidence that their effort to serve the public will not be hampered by any internal frustration, I wish them well in their collective endeavor.

If our police force continues to fight the crime, I’ll keep fighting the misperception that we are a crime-infested oasis.

To paraphrase another line from a popular song, “You down with F.O.P. Yeah, you know me. I’m down with F.O.P.”

If you know the artist, I’ve redeemed myself.