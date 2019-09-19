Gary Moore: What would happen if you didn’t quit?

Last week, I wrote to you about persistence. I noted I believed it was the most important quality needed to achieve your dreams.

I always can tell when I have “struck a nerve,” both positively and negatively, because the cherished emails begin pouring in. Nothing makes me smile more than responses to my writing. I truly enjoy the interaction, and I always respond to every email, so thank you.

Last week, almost all the responses were positive, supportive and gave examples in their lives of how persistence or lack of it had been effective.

There was a central question that seemed to flow in unison from most, and it was the question of talent and/or ability verses persistence.

Mary, of New Berlin, Ill., asked, “How is persistence useful without talent?” The answer is persistently working to improve your skill creates higher level of ability. Not only do I believe persistence is more important than talent, I also believe acquired ability is also more important to your success and happiness than talent.

I received a response from John, a lawyer, who said, “I’ve been hiring attorney’s for nearly 60 years and have said many times that if I only had one quality in a future lawyer, that one quality would be ‘tenacity.’ Lawyers who will not quit are almost impossible to defeat.” Next time I need a lawyer, I want one John hired.

Julie who only said she was from the East Coast, asked, “I love most of your columns, but you occasionally make me uncomfortable. Were you trying to make me feel inadequate with your column about persistence? Not everyone can be as you describe.”

I responded I never try to make anyone feel bad, and I do often attempt to hold a mirror in front of our collective faces and see the truth about our successes and failures. I also included, “I usually write about subjects I struggle with and assume if I do, others do, too.”

My favorite response came from Nancy, of Boston, who said, “I read enough to realize the author (Me) and I do not agree. You do not get to the top in many professions without talent and some luck …”

What I found funny is Nancy didn’t have the persistence to read the whole column before she decided to publicly proclaim it was wrong. Of course, ability matters, and luck is always helpful, but in my experience, those without persistence often blame lack of luck or talent for failure, even though the real failure was in quitting.

If you are sure my proclamation about persistence or tenacity is incorrect, let me ask you a few questions …

If you or a loved one is on a hospital operating table and things are not going well, would you like knowing the surgeon refuses to give up, no matter the odds?

If you and your family are in a passenger jet traveling at 36,000 feet and the plane begins a series of technical malfunctions that never were anticipated in pilot training, would you rather have a pilot who says, “This wasn’t covered in training, so I don’t know what to do”? Or would you prefer the pilot who will fight with all his/her ability to save the plane and your family?

George Herman Ruth, also known as the Sultan of Swat and Babe Ruth, often said, “It’s hard to beat a man who won’t quit.”

I can go on with examples, but I am certain you understand my point.

I believe the most important leader of the 20th Century was Winston Churchill. Before the U.S. entered the war, Sir Winston Churchill and the British Army stood alone against the Nazis as Hitler pushed for the total domination of Europe and beyond. Churchill was a prolific speaker and writer, but he is best remembered for the simple words, “Never, never, never quit.”

Persistence, stubbornness, tenacity — call it what you will. It is the quality that allowed an army of volunteer farmers, shopkeepers, lawyers, blacksmiths and cobblers to defeat the world’s most lethal military force, to gain our independence and create the United States of America.

If you want it, go after it. If the odds are against you, do not waver in your tenacity. If it’s worth fighting for, fight with all your might. Don’t quit because it is hard. Do not be discouraged by the size of the challenge. Keep pushing. Keep fighting. Seize your dreams from the circumstances that might deny you.

Why not you?

Why not here?

Why not now?