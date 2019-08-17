Ron Jackson: What you can do to help your child succeed

The best gift a society can give itself is an educated future.

The best gift we can give our youth is a fair shot.

The best gift we can give our educators is a student ready to learn.

It is the most beautiful time of the year.

Baseball is winding down.

Football is back.

Christmas decorations should be popping up soon. However, those are not the reasons for my wonderment.

The hustle and bustle of a new school year has been noticeable for a few weeks.

Since the May and June graduations, optimistic administrators have been preparing for the next great year.

Advertisements for back-to-school supplies began in July.

For weeks now, teachers have been preparing their classrooms.

School buses have been cruising the neighborhoods for a few weeks, too. And, finally, kids go back to school next week.

However, with the excitement of a new school year comes the realization and hope that one more faction has collaborated in the preparation. That most important group being the parents, a child’s first and most influential teacher.

It is no secret that parents must be on board to ensure a successful academic adventure.

In more than one recent back-to-school conversation, it was mentioned that in order for learning to take place, a child must not be tired or hungry. In most cases, our public school system has taken away the hunger element. Most, if not all, children are eligible for a breakfast at no cost. However, the mind readiness of a student is not a responsibility that can be assumed by any system or individual outside the home.

Summer break does good sleep habits no favors. Proper sleeping habits are paramount. Do kids still practice early bedtime routines the week before school?

It is for the assurance of a well-rested child that educators must rely upon the child’s home environment.

Teachers can’t put gold in a vault that is not open. It certainly makes the job easier when working with an open and alert mind.

Of the several preparations that research has determined to be most helpful to academic achievement, making sure a child has adequate sleep and rest remains at the top.

Other tried and true helpful hints for parents include attending school events and conferences, visiting the school social media forums, supporting schoolwork expectations, knowing the disciplinary policies, getting involved, making attendance a priority and talking about school with your child.

But, the No. 1 guarantor of a chance for a child to succeed academically is going to school ready to learn, and that starts with rest.

An inattentive child cannot maximize his or her learning potential. And, relying upon a teacher to overcome that obstacle is an unfair expectation.

While the majority of the responsibility lies with the parents, students are not exempt from responsibility for their learning success. They, too, need to learn how to incorporate good study habits into their busy lives.

Studying daily — even if none is assigned by teachers, creating a study time and place, knowing when to take breaks and not being afraid to ask for help are great suggestions of how students can contribute to their success.

Proactive parent involvement is a must. It serves no good purpose to wait until the report that a child is not performing up to his or her potential before a parent is concerned with what the teacher is doing wrong or is not doing. Rest, nutrition and parental involvement — it’s as easy as A, B, C.

Monday is a big day. Partly because of a number of community events and efforts of some dedicated people, schools should be welcoming backpacks fully equipped with supplies on the shoulders of sharply attired students. Here’s to hoping their minds are just as sharp.

Good luck to all of our educators, students and parents. I share your optimism.