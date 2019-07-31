Realtor Berry McCracken Collects School Supplies to Help Military Children Succeed

Illinois Coldwell Banker Realtor Berry McCracken spearheads back-to-school drive for Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade®.

McCracken, who works throughout the Kankakee County and Northern Iroquois County areas and has a thorough knowledge of the local real estate market, is hosting the drive from July 15 to August 15. Donated items can be dropped off at 501 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley, IL 60915. Items needed include backpacks and school supplies such as 2 pocket folders, 1 subject notebook (wide rule), composition notebook (wide rule), loose leaf paper (wide rule), pencils, colored pencils, rulers, glue (sticks or liquid), markers, pens, erasers, and pencil sharpeners.

“Helping those in the military, who help us keep our freedoms and that we sometimes take for granted, is important to me,” said McCracken, a Graduate, Realtor Institute and a consistent multi-million dollar producer. “Help us help them.”

Back-to-School Brigade® is Operation Homefront’s annual nationwide school supply collection and distribution campaign. Since its inception, Operation Homefront has distributed nearly 350,000 backpacks to military children.

Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Operation Homefront provides military families with critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services throughout the year to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles.

Ninety-two percent of Operation Homefront’s expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. In addition to meeting all of the BBB’s business standards, Operation Homefront has consistently earned high ratings from leading charity rating services, including the Platinum level Transparency Seal from GuideStar.

To donate directly to Operation Homefront, please visit www.operationhomefront.org/donate.

Berry McCracken, in 2018, closed approximately $10 million and helped more than 71 families with their real estate needs. He has more than 30 years of experience.

About Berry McCracken, Coldwell Banker

Berry McCracken works with both buyers and sellers. He has extensive knowledge of the Kankakee County, IL, area. McCracken is a recipient of the President’s Club Award for Outstanding Sales Production, the coveted Ruby Award, and has been a yearly recipient of the “Best of the Best” Award. He was also the 2004 Realtor of the Year. For more information, please call 815-954-7761, or visit www.berrymccracken.com. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is located at 501 N Kinzie Ave, Bradley, IL 60915.