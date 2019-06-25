Alan Webber: Joe Biden for president?

Laughably, if one were to believe current pollsters, the election is over, and President Trump already has lost.

Might pollsters have an agenda? Didn’t those same pollsters publish similar numbers in the 2016 election? I think in one poll Trump was losing to a dogcatcher from Cleveland. Me, I usually don’t need to be fooled twice, so I won’t put too much stock in pollsters this time around.

Have the Democrats unleashed so many reprobates running for the 2020 presidential race that Joe Biden now is considered the “safe harbor” where mainstream Democrats are parking their dinghies? The elitists are certainly parking their yachts there.

Do you realize the Dems march toward socialism is dragging Uncle Joe with them, as he reverses previous opinions regularly? You do understand he’s not going to keep those opinions if elected? If history is a guide, he really doesn’t believe much of what he is currently saying.

If elected, Biden will be 78 years old the first day in office. If he survives the term, he will be 82. And given the pick of miscreants he will be forced by the Democratic Party to select for vice president, we can only pray he would live through the entire term. Otherwise, we might end up with the likes of “Pocahontas” Warren or worse, Kirsten Gillibrand as president.

Have any of you considering voting for Biden looked into his background? Assuming not, allow me to bring you up to date.

Biden became a lawyer in 1969. (That might be your first clue!) In 1972, he became a U.S. senator and stayed there for 37 years. Then, Barack Obama invited him to be vice president. That gave Uncle Joe another eight more years in government — an incredible 46 years on the government dole. His pension will be around $248,000 per year.

In 37 years in the U.S. Senate, can anyone name one thing the man accomplished? If you care to look it up, the list is pretty short, although his home state of Delaware did get some pork pulled their way. You should consider his short accomplishment list when Crazy Joe is on the campaign circuit criticizing everything President Trump has failed to do in three years. Ask yourself, “what did Joe do during all those decades.’’

Lest we forget, Biden ran for president himself in 1988 and 2008. He was running strong in 1988 until it was uncovered he was plagiarizing other people’s material, an act he also committed in law school. Biden did this quite often from a variety of different people. It torpedoed his campaign, causing him to wait another 20 years to run.

Crazy Joe is a gaffe machine that might give you some insight as how the man really thinks. One example is his initial description of Obama — “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy”? If a Republican had made a similar comment, he/she would have been tarred, feathered and deported to Mongolia, never to be heard from again. There are more.

What is most troubling about Biden, besides being a collaborator in Obama’s efforts of destroying our country, is his possible connection to China and how it might unravel all of Trump’s efforts with the world’s biggest thief.

According to author Peter Schweitzer in 2013, Biden took his son, Hunter, on Air Force Two to China. Two weeks later, Hunter’s company, Rosemont Seneca Partners (John Kerry’s stepson is a partner), received a $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China. (I flew coach for business and didn’t have the vice president holding my hand).

The Bidens made a similar trip to the Ukraine for Hunter’s benefit, resulting with Hunter gaining a board seat on a Ukrainian natural-gas company. This came about after Biden allegedly made a threat to withhold a billion dollars in foreign aid to the country.

Of course, the Biden’s deny any wrongdoing and the schemes are much thicker and longer than what can be said in one commentary. It is now being investigated.

Assuming this matter to be true, and Biden isn’t talking about it, a Biden presidency would more than likely relax or overturn all of Trump’s efforts at reigning in trade with China. Trump’s measures to level the playing field with China have been a needed, but costly experience for some American businesses. To relax or repeal those measures because of personal indebtedness would be unethical to American businesses and their employees, as well as our country, setting back trade relations possibly for decades.

If you are considering voting for Biden, it would be to your benefit to research deeper into these matters. It speaks volumes about Biden’s credibility.

Alan N. Webber

packerbacker1957@yahoo.com.

www.webberswhippingpost.com

Alan is a local businessman and part-time author.

In addition to his blog, he has published a novel

entitled Whipping Post, putting a human face on the

life of an over-the-road truck driver.