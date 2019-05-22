Dennis Marek: What is 56 years between friends?

I was on a flat-bottomed boat that once was used on the Erie Canal but now was carrying passengers from Brindisi, Italy, to Athens, Greece. It was December 1962, and I was studying that year in England as an exchange student. I had agreed to meet several other such exchange students from my University who were scattered throughout Europe in Athens for Christmas Eve.

I bought the cheapest ticket, which meant deck class for the 20-hour voyage. No room or bunk at those rates. I had been traveling with another American student since we both left England for this Christmas in an exotic Grecian city.

Well, flat-bottomed boats are not designed for rough weather, and we got just that. Held in port for six hours, we finally left for a trip from hell. After my initial tummy problems, I ended up in the First Class bar. Heck, everyone else still was losing their respective lunches in sundry places. There at the bar was another American, but not from my school. We talked and became fast friends. A Texan, he was studying at the University of Madrid and was going to catch another boat to Alexandria, Egypt, to see the pyramids.

The short version of the long discussion that followed was I finally agreed three days later to join him for one of the most thrilling, but risky, trips in my life. It included missing our return boat back to Greece and deciding to hitchhike across the Sahara Desert to Tripoli, Libya. We survived that adventure and agreed to meet in Madrid during Easter break from my University.

Then, the years passed by. He returned to Texas where his father, a retired General in the Army, was ranching in both Texas and across the border in Mexico. Pete was to become a similar rancher, but not before marrying a Mexican woman from across the border from Pete’s hometown of Eagle Pass.

Our lives went on with occasional Christmas cards for the next 50 years. But having missed a few years of writing me, Pete had a bit of a guilt trip and wrote me a five-page, typed letter about his life and adventures. I read with fascination. He never lost the wanderlust. Having no children, he and his wife, Leticia, had visited every country in both Central and South America. They had traveled in the Orient and most of Eastern Europe, not just the typical western European cities.

Then, he dropped the tantalizing offer. What if he and his wife were to fly to Ft. Myers, Fla., our winter escape, and see us? Fifty-six years from spring 1963 to spring 2019. How could I resist? The long weekend was on.

We waited at the airport exit lanes with a sign saying who we were. After all, who looked the same after all those years? Matter of fact, I did recognize him, as he did me. The introductions were quick, and we were off for some meals, sightseeing and conversations.

The memories of our travels were a bit off as we recalled our ventures. I had a bit of a break as my mother had convinced me to take a journal and record my year. With a couple of personal exceptions, I did it faithfully. We did have a few pictures, but my camera had malfunctioned after Cairo and the Aswan Dam, and me, the son of a professional photographer.

For the sake of our wives, who were so far beyond patient, we did have other conversations. We learned many quite strange facts about having a marriage of an American and a Mexican who owned properties in other countries. Pete’s about 100,000-acre ranch had been confiscated by the Mexican government years before, but Leticia’s ranch had not been because of her dual citizenship. In spite of still having that ranch, they had not visited it in more than five years for fear of being kidnapped.

They both talked frankly about how awful the country really was with its crime and corruption. Then, Leticia made an amazing statement.

“Mexico is a beautiful country with mostly bad people. If we could just populate it with nice people, it would be paradise.” Then, she added, “I can say that. I am Mexican.”

Later, I discovered when they weren’t in our presence, they spoke to each other totally in Spanish, even though their residence now was San Antonio, Texas.

The time flew by for me and, I am sure, for Pete as well. Our wives, on the other hand, had to put up with way too many old, old stories and memories. Maybe they should have gone shoe shopping while we reminisced.

The most interesting realization that weekend was while there was that immediate affinity on a bouncing boat so many years before, that feeling of close friendship immediately reappeared. No doubt we had waited far too long.