Dennis Marek: What is it about certain states and mass killings?

As I wrote this column, it was not only Valentine’s Day, but it also marked the one-year anniversary of the unthinkable mass murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The accused murderer awaits trial in a jail. Before I had my finished my final edit, another mass shooting occurred in Aurora, not so far from my home. That shooter was killed. So, what have we learned from these horrific events?

One new movement is to arm teachers to protect our students, but the resistance by many educators is growing. They rightfully claim they are teachers and not security forces. Schools have locked doors and security systems, but those added features do not seem to stop these mass shootings.

Also, why is it certain areas of the country have more mass shootings than others? I suppose one first has to define “mass shootings.” Every area has multiple murders that involve families or even persons who know each other socially with some motive. If a man kills his wife and two sons, as was done a few weeks ago, this is not mass murder. The term “mass” seems to require two or more victims with little or no known previous connection to the victim as was the case in Las Vegas.

Colorado made us most aware with the school shootings at Columbine High School in 1999, as those images became etched in our brains, with its 15 victims. But there have been 11 school shootings in Colorado, all but one since 1999. Aurora, Colo., had two incidents, the second being in 2012; Platt Canyon had its shootout in 2006 and Colorado Springs in 2015, to name a few.

California is a much larger state and has had its own share of shootings, but the leader of the pack seems to be Florida. If you define mass shootings as two or more dead and little, if any, known motive or ties to the victim, Florida leaves the other states in the dust.

Last month, a 21-year-old man walked into a bank in quiet Sebring, Fla., and killed five women. There was no connection. Some of the victims were SunTrust Bank employees and some merely unlucky customers. There was no robbery and no known motive.

These are not illegal aliens doing the killings, Mr. President, but almost all American citizens who committed the dastardly acts. Here is a list of Florida mass killings in the past 40 years:

• <strong>1982:</strong> Carl Brown killed eight when he shot up a machine shop in Miami. Brown was killed when he was struck by a car chasing him from the scene.

• <strong>1987:</strong> William Cruse killed six, including two police officers in a wild shooting in Palm Beach. He died in prison.

• <strong>1990:</strong> James Pough killed eight at a GM office in Jacksonville. He also took his own life at the scene.

• <strong>1996:</strong> An employee, who had been fired from his job in Ft. Lauderdale, killed five co-workers and then took his own life. At least here there was some known connection, but none of the victims was connected to the firing of Clifton McCree.

• <strong>1999:</strong> Silvio Leyva killed four at a hotel in Tampa. No known connection. He is still in prison.

• <strong>2010:</strong> Geraldo Regalado killed his wife and three of her co-workers at a restaurant in Hialeah. He then took his own life.

• <strong>2016:</strong> Omar Marten killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub. The only connection was the club was primarily for gay patrons. This was the largest mass shooting until Las Vegas. He was killed at the scene by the police.

• <strong>2017:</strong> Estaban Santiago whipped an automatic rifle out of his checked bag at the luggage center, assembled it and killed five passengers at the Lauderdale Airport. He is in prison with five life sentences.

• <strong>2017:</strong> John Neumann killed five former co-workers and colleagues and himself in Orlando.

• <strong>2018:</strong> The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting with 17 killed.

• <strong>2018:</strong> David Katz killed two and himself at a gaming tournament in Jacksonville.

• <strong>2018:</strong> Scott Beierle killed two women and himself at a yoga studio in Tallahassee.

That makes 13 separate events in recent Florida history. Does it make any sense? Is Florida really composed of snowbirds and very different locals, as many suggest? While some of the shooters do have a Latino surname, most are not foreigners. My sister told me one of Seattle’s radio stations almost daily reads of some bizarre happening in Florida.

Perhaps the one saving grace in many of these cases was the perpetrator either killed himself or was killed by law enforcement personnel. There was no need for lengthy trials and appeals, let alone life imprisonment, both costing the taxpayer money.

It will take smarter persons than this writer to determine any way we can deter these killers before they act, or conversely, better protect schools, businesses and public places from these mass killings. State and local governments can act, as can Congress, if they so desire. We shall see.

It was interesting to note convicted El Chapo could be headed to the Supermax prison in Colorado, where some of the very worst killers now reside. But even though these evil people are killed or imprisoned for life, their punishment does not seem to deter others from similar acts, be it revenge, copy-cat publicity, mental illness or random acts. Perhaps violent movies and video games are contributing as well, but that becomes a parental issue. We are somehow missing the boat.