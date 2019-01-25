Take time today to consider contrary opinions

There is a website, holidayinsights.com, which lists information about every holiday you can imagine, including the traditional variety, as well as the quirky ones.

If you check it today, you will find that Opposite Day comes around Jan. 25 of each year. Holiday Insights describes it as “a topsy, turvy day when everything you say, do, see and hear are the opposite.’’

This presents an interesting prospect which could prove helpful to all who attempt it. Did you ever take a high school or college debate class where the instructor asked your opinion on a certain issue and responded by giving you the assignment of arguing the viewpoint you opposed?

Such an exercise could provide insight in today’s polarized world. Are you for or against a fortified wall at America’s southern border? If you hold one viewpoint, take just a moment to consider the other opinion.

It probably will not change your own, but it could give you more insight into why people don’t share the same perspective.

If enough people make this effort perhaps some level of understanding can be reached, followed by a compromise that could bring positive results such as reopening the government. This holds especially true for those who hold power.

"If everybody is doing it one way, there's a good chance you can find your niche by going exactly in the opposite direction.''

Sam Walton