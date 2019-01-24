Fine sentiments but few details from Pritzker

It was a fine speech, long on “thank yous” and with lots of little anecdotes about Illinois individuals. It also was an optimistic speech. Time will tell if it was a realistic speech.

The speech in question was the inaugural address of new Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker. You can find the entire text online.

Some highlights:

• A promise was made to overhaul Illinois antiquated infrastructure. Better roads, repaired bridges and so on.

• There was a clear promise to enact gun control. No specifics given.

• He promised to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the state. Great idea. No idea, though, of the cost.

• He promised a $15 minimum wage. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Illinois, as a state, would move to the highest minimum wage in the nation if the increase becomes law.

• He’s staking a lot on the idea of changing the Illinois income tax. His proposed tax would raise more money by having higher rates for higher earners. Again, no specifics on who would be paying what.

Illinois, by constitutional law, has a flat income tax. So, changing requires a statewide vote (always an uphill battle), along with the Legislature.

The further problem is that while taxing the rich is politically popular, it all depends on what you call rich. The Huffington Post points out that in 2015, Illinois had 280,266 millionaire households. But the rich can move. Ask them to pay, say, 10 percent, and suddenly the zero income tax states, such as Texas and Florida, look a lot better.

On the upside, Pritzker takes office backed by strong Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate. Additionally, every statewide officeholder is a Democrat. Even the Supreme Court, elected by the people of Illinois, has a Democratic majority.

Following four years when a Republican governor could not get along with a Democratic Legislature, we now will see if the Democrats can get along with Democrats.

"Vote for the man who promises least; he'll be the least disappointing.''

Bernard Baruch