Twitter doesn't take hold with everybody

Let me ask you a personal question? Do you “tweet?”

This is not about the noises your peculiar brother-in-law makes, it means using a Twitter account to send a tweet expressing your thoughts. As I surmise, my readers aren’t of the under-30-generation, media, Hollywood elitists or Swamp Inhabitants. I’m going out on a limb and deduce you don’t tweet.

For the record, I don’t tweet. I do have a Twitter account. I don’t know what my username is, nor the password. So, to date, I remain tweetless.

Having said that, somewhere along the line, I must have inadvertently hit a button or two that allowed tweets to be sent through email. And the person I get the most tweets from is our president.

That was a mistake on my part. Not because I don’t appreciate what the man has to say, it’s that he tweets so much. I get multiple emails from him daily. And, usually, his message is long enough one needs to click on the tweet to see the rest of his message. This brings you to a screen prompting for your username and password. And there I am, in password hell again.

Sorry, President Donald Trump, I am deleting your tweets now and waiting for the inevitable press delirium concerning your tweet … or possibly the fact you still are breathing. Then, I can appreciate your message without going through the aggravation of yet another password.

I think I am on my son’s Twitter feed account. At least that’s what the email says. I see a couple words posted from him, usually words or people I have never heard before in my life. Some seem to be a sort of abbreviation or code-talking, but I’m not sure. I’ve clicked it a couple of times, but it tells me he has me blocked from reading his tweets. Sorry, son, why would you post something publicly you didn’t want certain people to read? My blog and columns, as infuriating to some people as they seem to be, can be read by anybody.

Maybe it’s my age, but I don’t see the point with tweets. You just know tweets are nothing more than someone talking out loud without much forethought. Then they blast it out to a gazillion followers who are to be impressed by the sender’s wit or to commiserate with the sender in their outrage at whoever ate their last Oreo.

The real problem with this is the media trolls take it so seriously. Trump realized this early on and loves nothing better than to twist the media’s tail. He actually has a talent for it.

But what do I care what LeBron James or Tom Brady tweet out to anyone? (It’s not like they are Aaron Rogers for Pete’s sake.) Seriously, what can someone tell us in one short sentence or outburst that is worth our time to read or digest? If you want dialogue, pull over to the side of the road and call someone.

But the media will run with a tweet from the “elite” among us and act like it’s news. “Lebron tweets he is unhappy with his new billion-dollar contract, details at 10:00!” Or how about, “Breaking news, in a tweet on Twitter, Donald Trump says Maxine Waters is a twit.” How does any of this pass for news, to be pushed forward by television, radio or newsprint?

On the other hand, if I happened to figure out my user ID and password and sent out a tweet that I thought Whoopi Goldberg should have defected to Canada like she promised, who will care? Of what value is any of the three comments to any of us — they are merely short outbursts or the audible expression of thought without much forethought.

Think about all the thoughts you have in a day, everything as mundane as having to do the dishes up to and including running off with Brad Pitt.

(Note to the liberal crowd: Before you go apoplectic and send me accusations of lobbing a thinly-veiled sexist misogynistic or homophobic remark, please, realize it was a metaphor; there are men who do dishes and other men who dream of running off with Brad Pitt. I just don’t happen to be one of them for either.)

I would think none of us older than the age of 30, unless we work in media, I guess, really care to hear off-the-cuff remarks from somebody we don’t know personally.

If I’m wrong, send me a tweet.

Alan N. Webber

awebber@gmail.com

www.webberswhippingpost.com

Webber is a local businessman and part-time author. In addition to his blog, he has published a novel entitled Whipping Post, putting a human face on the life of an over-the-road truck driver.