Dennis Marek: What do we know about tariffs and trade wars?

I have been trying to understand the effect of President Trump’s deliberate moves to infuriate our trading partners. I have read both sides of the argument. While not a motorcycle person, I read that the pre-eminent manufacturer of such beasts, Harley Davidson, is contemplating a move outside the U.S. to manufacture cycles for sales overseas rather than face the huge tariffs on exporting them directly from our country to other nations. What gives?

The move by our president was supposed to save U.S. manufacturing jobs, not send them packing. While he helped broker a deal to keep Carrier in Indiana and thus preserved some jobs, his acts are moving this Wisconsin icon overseas with manufacturing jobs on cycles bound for Europe. This is done to avoid the retaliatory tariffs imposed after the president slapped a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum.

What are these retaliatory tariffs? These are tariffs on goods being imported from those countries against whom we have imposed tariffs on their goods. American companies that export manufactured goods, soybeans and even some alcoholic beverages will face increased cost at the other end for goods manufactured or grown here and exported to these countries. Will the demand for these exported products go down?

One idea of imposing tariffs on other countries’ imports was to protect our steelworkers. However, American companies, it appears, employ a lot more people using foreign steel in making cars, car parts and construction material than these hoped-for newly hired steelworkers. These manufacturing companies now will compete at a disadvantage having to add the tariff price into their imported products. Thus our consumer prices for such American-built items will increase.

The tariffs will affect automobiles directly, driving up our purchase price. It is predicted by USA Today the tariffs could drive the price of some new cars up as much as $5,000. This might reduce sales of automobiles significantly, one of the cornerstones of our national GNP. It is calculated a Toyota Camry, even though assembled in Kentucky, will face a price increase of $1,800. A Harley, sold in Europe but manufactured here, would have a price increase of $2,000 there. Do the foreign purchasers then switch and buy a Kawasaki?

I have read some of the goods that now might incur a tariff and be higher priced are as random as tires, floor tile, perfume, luggage, seafood and even toilet paper. This threat took place after the president imposed a 10 percent tariff on some $200 billion of Chinese goods and might take effect as soon as the end of August.

While these tariffs could promote more employment of our labor forces by letting them compete with foreign workers receiving only a fraction of our hourly rates, the loser is the American consumer, and that is everyone here. Gain for some and lose for all? That sounds pretty stupid. So, let’s look at the other side.

If the entire philosophy is to make the other countries blink on their tariffs, perhaps there is some hope for these actions by the president. If this is a huge staring match by the president for better trade terms with these principal countries, perhaps they will blink. While admitting there has been and will be some massive collateral damage with the threatened levies on Chinese and European imports, will American clout win out in this faceoff? Some countries are having their manufacturers yelping some accord must be reached. Canadian manufacturers are crying they depend so heavily on selling to the United States, that NAFTA terms must be revamped.

While most of Europe is standing firm until we lift the steel tariffs, German exporters of automobiles want “to talk ASAP.”

Should the president have better prepared us here at home for the inevitable short-term cost increase for the greater good in the long-term? Well, that might have tipped his ultimate plan. Some argue the president does have the long-term big picture right. Does this bluffing have the potential of turning our large economy in foreign trade into the much-beloved domestic economic growth?

It takes someone a lot smarter on international trade and business acumen to properly evaluate the risk/reward statistics than this lawyer. I don’t want to pay 25 percent more for a Japanese car or a Korean TV, or for a roll of toilet paper for that matter.

At the same time, our farmers are seeing a large decline in the price of soybeans as a result of this tariff war with China. Only time will tell if the pluses are larger than the minuses, but rest assured some of the pluses will go to the rich and the minuses to the lower and middle classes, as always.

The president always has had the bluster and guts to stare down the other side. Then again, sometimes his bluffs and attitude have led to bankruptcy of some of those business ventures in his personal life before 2017. We only can hope this one works better than some of his other moves. Unlike in his private business life, I do not think the United States can file for bankruptcy.