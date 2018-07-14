Johnston-Yurgine: Great immigration debate continues

<strong>Joe:</strong> John Miano, a reader of the Daily Journal has sent us an interesting response to our recent article on immigration. John is a technologist, author and labor lawyer practicing in Summit, N.J. He has testified before Congress three times and is a fellow at the Center of Immigration Studies where he focuses on the effect of immigration policy on domestic workers along with writing a blog. It’s incredible what the internet is now doing. Here’s a guy in New Jersey who probably subscribes to several local papers to stay abreast of what people are thinking about in the Midwest. John agrees our immigration system is broken. However, from my vantage point, he comes up with a puzzling conclusion. He states the “only way to reform the immigration system is to lock the immigration lawyers out of the room. But that ain’t happening.” Who would have thought it would come down to this? I take that statement to mean he believes immigration lawyers should be left out of the process of drafting immigration reform legislation. Frankly, since immigration lawyers probably know more about existing legislation and its faults and problems, I find his conclusion a bit puzzling. What are your thoughts?

<strong>Ken:</strong> Our column is posted on the web and can be Googled. I would assume Miano’s statement is partly tongue-in-cheek, but the message seems to be that immigration lawyers are a fractious group, making finding a consensus difficult when looking to create a “comprehensive” bill of less than 5,000 pages of lawyer-ese. Even so, counselor, no worries because our congressional body is composed of about 60 percent lawyers.

Step one is a wall. Then, our elected representatives and staff should come together to create something that addresses each aspect of the immigration morass as logically and as simply as possible, hopefully, with minimal input from lobbyists and ilk. They should avoid repeating the Affordable Care Act fiasco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling House Democrats, “We have to pass the bill before you can see what’s in it.” Also, speaking publicly in 2013, the main ACA architect Jonathan Gruber said the bill was deliberately written tortuously and nontransparently because “the stupidity of the American voter” required obfuscation to ensure the bill’s passage.

<strong>Joe:</strong> It’s good to know our material is reaching those as far as the D.C. area, where they live on a diet of hateful disinformation, one of which being the necessity of your proposed step one, the wall. Even people who live in the USA border towns say conditions there are negatively overblown. Victoria Ochoa, a Harry S. Truman scholar and a juris doctor candidate at Pennsylvania Law is one. She has a home on the border in the Rio Grande Valley. In a column she has written (you can Google), she states no siege or crisis exists. “In a 2018 rating of the 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S. based on FBI data, no border cities — not San Diego, nor Texas cities such as Brownsville, Laredo or El Paso — appeared even in the top 60.” Americans are being sold a bill of goods about the necessity of any $25 billion wall. So, let us forget the wall, for as Victoria states, “This isn’t the first time that politicians have used Texas’ southern borders to burnish their tough on crime credentials.” Let’s try to make a prediction on one issue of immigration reform, which many feel to be the most challenging. What do we do about the 12 million illegal immigrants already in the USA? Pick one of the following and then explain. At some point, Congress and the POTUS will: A. Do nothing; B. Do nothing about existing illegals but will control future; C. Give amnesty to all existing illegals; D. Round up and deport all.

<strong>Ken:</strong> Are we still talking about the same thing? New York/New Jersey area is about 200 miles from D.C. But these days, every American is exposed to the same network news, reads the same newspaper stories and can use Google to access a column in a small town paper. We can even watch live congressional hearings on CSPAN.

Wall or no wall? You must realize that the idea predates the rise of Donald Trump the politician. “The bill before us will certainly do some good,” Sen. Barack Obama said on the Senate floor in October 2006. “… better fences and better security along our borders (would) help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country.” Moreover, between ’06 and ’18 the Mexican Mafia has replaced small-time human and drug smugglers, organizing the business of illegal trafficking at the U.S. border. Doing business in smuggling hub Altar, Sonoma, Mexico, armed criminal militias are collecting fees from hopeful border crossers. There were 360,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants in 2017. A reasonable catch rate estimate is 1/3, thus a total of more than 1 million invaders. Also, smuggled Mexican fentanyl is a principle cause of U.S. opiate fatalities. As far as dangerous border cities, does Tijuana count? A total of 1,700 homicides in 2017. If there is any hope at all for a long term fix, a wall is essential because there is no purely legislative solution to the problems.

Next, nobody is advocating deporting en masse 12 million or more illegals already here, but rather the focus now is on shipping out the violent criminals and other evil doers. To make that happen “sanctuary cities” must be eliminated.

Finally, I respect the right of a Texas would-be juris doctor to opine that she sees nothing worrisome, but, sadly, our politics are so polarized and our president and his policies so demonized by the left, that there is no opinion by “experts” in the media that is assuredly untainted.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Lost in any discussion of Trump’s need for a 6th-century wall are more modest and modern tools and techniques for border security, such as surveillance cameras, perimeter detectors, drones and driverless vehicles, etc. It doesn’t matter. Nothing will be done on immigration issues this next year. A total of 12 million illegals will remain in the U.S. except those you have noted. Sucked into the vortex of do-nothingness on immigration, I’ll toss out here a possible path way out, i.e., an immigration solution, not my idea but rather that of Gary Becker, a Nobel laureate and former professor of economics at the University of Chicago. His recommendation is to treat immigration as a market. Sell the right to become citizens of the U.S. for a price say between $20,000 and $50,000. First, determine a price and the number of souls you wish to admit. There always will be people who want to emigrate to the U.S., far more than the 1 million who annually get in now. In the U.S., people are getting older. We have a declining birth rate and a growing lack of workers to support our Social Security system. Advantages of this proposal are that we would get the best immigrants, the skilled workers, young people and those who would make a commitment to the country. Another plus is the added revenue of $20 billion to $50 billion per year. Those opposed to this will ask, what about the poor people? Are they excluded? No, because there would be immigration loans similar to student loans. Is this a dumb proposal or is it worth considering?

<strong>Ken:</strong> Seriously?