Gary Moore: Make a friend and live longer!

I am fortunate. I have two close friendships I have maintained for most of my life. I met Rob in 1973, and we have kept and developed our friendship throughout the following 45 years. In fact, Rob’s girlfriend in 1974, now his wife, Tracey, was best friends with Arlene, who became and remains, my wife’s and my best friend.

I met Tim in 1993 and have remained close throughout the last 25 years. I am godfather to his son, Ryan, and his kids call me uncle, even though we are not really related.

I love my old friends, Rob and Tim. Their friendship is invaluable to me. Last night, Arlene and I had dinner with Kim and David, our new friends. Kim has a plaque hanging in her home that says it all … “Friends are the Best Collectables.”

Friendships are important

Arlene and I belong to a group we call the Fabulous 50s. We meet for dinner once per month, and our relationship with each other remains close. We also belong to a small group from our church. Some in the group I have known for a few decades, and others are new friends. I know if I need help, support, prayers or help changing a tire, I can call any one of the people in this group, and they will drop what they are doing to lend a hand. They know I will do the same for them.

Some of you have a large circle of friends, and others, a small tight-knit group. Sadly, there are a few people reading this column who have few or no friends at all. Some might have outlived most of their friendships, and a few never have developed or maintained relationships. I don’t know how I would do life without my friends. Relationships are extremely important to me.

Is loneliness the new smoking?

According to Jo Anne Jenkins, CEO of AARP, the answer is yes.

“Loneliness is as bad for you as inhaling 15 cigarettes a day.” She cites studies that show loneliness can shave up to eight years off your life, as well as decreasing the quality of life and overall health. She goes on to say that, “The mortality risk for loneliness is greater than that of obesity.”

Loneliness and the elderly

Aging brings many difficult changes that contribute to a solitary life. As seniors age, their circle of friends begins dying off. Those left behind find it difficult to make new friends. Decreased mobility also contributes to the difficulty in maintaining and finding new friends. Loneliness among seniors has become an epidemic. Loneliness knows no age boundaries, but seniors have decreased ability to maintain or increase their circle of friends.

The Mayo Clinic posts these suggestions for those who need friends.

<strong>Be kind to others.</strong> Kindness attracts others to you.

<strong>Listen up.</strong> Good listening skills also attracts others.

<strong>Open up.</strong> Being willing to share personal experiences with others shows you trust them.

<strong>Show that you can be trusted.</strong> Be reliable, and keep shared information, confidential.

<strong>Be available.</strong> Building friendships takes time. Creating a friend requires an investment of your time.

I would add to this list. … To gain a friend, be a friend. Take the first step. Be purposeful. Actively seek new friends, and purposefully apply these principles to nurture new relationships.

Who do you know who is lonely?

You can bring sunshine into a darkened life by reaching out to those in need of a friend. Investing a little time and attention into the life of a lonely person can increase their overall health and be a rewarding experience for you.

As I write this column, two people come to mind who I believe a little of my time could make a difference in their life. Similar to you, I am busy and will have to make the effort to see them and spend some time … but I also know, to them, if would make a big difference.

If I can, I must. What about you?

Who can you reach out to this week and increase their level of happiness and health? It’s a real question and not an exaggeration. The Mayo Clinic and countless other studies show loneliness is a disease with serious health consequences.

What is the best prescription?

You. Me. Our time and attention.

Who will you see this week?