Starbucks' actions promote liberal agenda

Well, I would imagine after this commentary I might have to get used to some spit in my grande cold-foam cascara I pay nearly a fin for at the local Starbucks.

In my defense, I have no beef with the area Starbucks, but you must have known I couldn’t leave Starbucks’ recent “unconscious bias training” alone.

Perhaps there is nothing wrong with a little extra diversity training crammed down your throat if the boss is paying for it. However, wondering minds would like to know: Where does one separate their diversity training from common sense or instincts? I’m asking for a friend.

Did Starbucks pay overtime to those who were applicable?

If you aren’t Caucasian, did you have to watch it?

If Starbucks feels the need to throw away $12 million for closing 8,000 U.S. stores for four hours to teach typically ultra-tolerant youngsters about diversity, I guess it’s their business. That money might have been better spent for our vets though — just sayin’.

But then, the chairman of Starbucks, elitist billionaire Howard Schultz, had to blame the need for the training of his employees on President Donal Trump. Speaking to CNN on May 29, he made the remark “the president has made racism acceptable.” Huh?

Never one to be short on word usage or get his mug in front of a camera, Schultz continued, “If the White House and the president would view through the lens of humanity the policies that I think are so important to the future of the country, whether it’s immigration, whether it’s trade, all of these things have such rhetoric to it and the political class is not helping, we’re sitting today as an example with almost $21 trillion of debt.” Huh?

Evidently, in “Schultz-speak” none of this was an issue when Mr. Barack Obama was president.

For some insight, note the liberal Schultz endorsed Hillary Clinton for president and contributed heavily to Obama’s two terms as president.

Just last year, he informed us about his decision to hire refugees … immediately after President Trump declared a halt on immigration until they had been properly vetted. I wrote about it in my blog and follow-up letter to Starbucks in February 2017:

“Mr. Schultz likes to use his company and considerable wealth to promote liberal agendas. The latest … is his announcement to hire 10,000 refugees over five years, on the heels of President Trump’s declaration of halting refugees from seven countries until we are able to properly vet them.

“If Mr. Schultz had those job openings, which includes insurance benefits, why did he not offer them to our vets, homeless or the teenage population, particularly in the black communities where high employment runs rampant?

“It is the job of the president of the United States to protect the American people as he sees fit. It is Mr. Schultz’s responsibility to sell coffee and make sure my grande latte with almond milk tastes just like the last one.”

The supposed need for “unconscious bias training,” came about because of a fracas that started when two African-American men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks when a female-American-white-American-Jewish-American manager hailed the constabulary.

Seems the men hadn’t bought anything and used the restroom while waiting for a friend to arrive. Absurdly, the two men were led out in handcuffs rather than just shown the door. The result was the obligatory court case by the two gents costing Starbucks $200,002, surely to be followed by another lawsuit from the fired female-American manager.

An additional knee-jerk reaction by Starbucks was to announce everyone, regardless if they buy something, is welcome to come in and use their facilities. No word on whether that policy applies to Howard’s mansion. Bet that new policy is going to go over really well this winter in the northern cities.

I can say, without a doubt, sans emergency, using my God-given common sense, had two people of any color, race, nationality or planet came into my store to hang out without purchasing anything, I, too, would have shown them the door. (Well, unless it was Heather Locklear, but that is an issue only to my wife). Most successful people don’t open businesses just for others to hang out. If they do, they’re not in business long.

Imagine though the hysterics of a patron with a bag of sliders and onion rings from White Castle, and a large Dunkin Donuts latte, settling in for an afternoon of frivolity at their local Starbucks, just to use the internet.