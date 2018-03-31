Editor's notes: Feel good and cheer for Loyola

If you’re a fan of old-school basketball, you can’t help but pull for Loyola University this weekend when it plays in the coveted Final Four of the NCAA Men’s Tournament in San Antonio.

The Ramblers play basketball the way Dr. James Naismith invented it — minus the peach baskets.

The style Loyola coach Porter Moser has instilled in his entire roster of players has coaches everywhere envious.

That’s because those players have bought into the “art” of successful basketball — pass the ball around until a teammate gets an open, high-percentage shot. Then, on defense, communicate with each other while playing a switching man-to-man defense that both stifles a drive to the basket or an uncontested jump shot.

I covered high school and college basketball for 20 years, and during that time, I’ve never seen a team play the game that close to perfection. By that I mean, I’ve never witnessed a team get that many good, wide-open shots — whether it be layups or 3-pointers.

Moser’s players refer to the extra pass that gets a better shot attempt as the “hockey pass.” In that sport, two assists are often credited on a goal — the pass that leads to the pass that then becomes the shot that nets success.

It boils down to the team that gets the best shots often finds itself on the winning side of the scoreboard. That teamwork can defeat superior talent.

Covering Kankakee Community College’s men’s team back when Hall of Fame Coach Denny Lehnus led the nationally-acclaimed program, I would see him strive for that perfection each and every day of practice.

So, I wondered what Lehnus, now retired, thought of this Loyola team.

“You know me well!” Lehnus responded to my email. “I LOVE the unselfish way they play the game, the balance they have as a team, the discipline and fundamental soundness that they play the game with.

“(It) reminds me a lot of the 1985 Cavs. Undersized, blue collar, the whole is better than the sum of the parts! They are also very sound fundamentally on defense.”

The ‘85 team coached by Lehnus he referred to was the underdog in nearly every game of the postseason, yet made it all the way to the NJCAA championship game only to lose by a basket in the title tilt.

But as a purist of the sport, Lehnus said there’s another aspect of Loyola’s game that he’s enjoying.

“(I) love the mental approach ... not a lot of chest thumping and all that phony baloney that I dislike so much,” he wrote.

“It would be great to see them win it all.”

If that somehow happens, for basketball purists like Lehnus and myself, it would be the feel-good story of the year.