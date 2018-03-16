Wisch List: Top o’ the Chicago mornin’ to you

Having spent a week in 2016 touring Ireland from Galway to Dublin, I can confirm the Irish do indeed love their tall tales. So, it seems only natural to me that Chicago would lengthen its legendary celebration in honor of the culture.

Last week, the organizers of the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade announced the iconic dyeing of the Chicago River — taking place at 9 a.m. Saturday — would be extended one block west to State Street. Previously, the river was dyed between Columbus Drive and Wabash Avenue.

The move fulfills a longtime (Leprechaun?) wish by parade officials to stretch out the route, allowing hundreds more spectators to watch from one of four downtown bridges over the river. But you don't have to be in Chicago today to dive into its St. Patrick's Day hoopla. Here are a few city fun facts to celebrate the holiday.

<strong>Orange you surprised?</strong>

While it might turn the Chicago River green, the dye that the Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 uses to turn the trick doesn't start out that way. Rather, it's orange — and its "emerald effect" actually was discovered by accident.

In 1961, local labor leader Stephen M. Bailey reportedly was watching a plumber trace a leak in the Chicago River while using orange dye. Upon dropping the dye in the water, however, he saw it instantly turn green.

A proud Irishman, Bailey immediately got a bright idea about a new way in which the city could celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

<strong>Bold waters, bold words</strong>

In March 1962, Bailey — a pal of Mayor Richard J. Daley — launched the novel tradition of dyeing the river green by holding a news conference.

Known for being a bit flamboyant with his words, here's what Bailey declared that day: "The Chicago River will dye the Illinois, which will dye the Mississippi, which will dye the Gulf of Mexico, which will send green dye up the gulf stream across the North Atlantic into the Irish Sea, a sea of green surrounding the land will appear as a greeting to all Irishmen of the Emerald Isle from the men of Erin in Chicagoland, USA."

It didn't, of course. But remember what I said about those tall tales?

<strong>The Green Mile</strong>

In that first year of coloring the river, 100 pounds of dye were placed in the water, which turned out to be a bit of an overkill.

It kept the river green for an entire week.

These days, the city uses 40 pounds — perhaps a bit more this year with the extension of the river dyeing. The dye is a secret-recipe, vegetable-based concoction that is billed as safe for the environment. And, rather than keeping the river green for days, it does so for only about six to 10 hours.

<strong>Irish ayes</strong>

Not every city would go to the trouble of dyeing its river green. But, then again, not every city is as Irish as Chicago. And it's really no surprise that St. Patrick's Day is such a big deal in town.

Chicago has had 55 mayors, and 12 of them have been Irish. While that's more than 20 percent, the kicker is that those 12 mayors also have governed the Windy City for more than 80 combined years — darn close to half of Chicago's 181 years of existence.

Besides mayors, Chicago also has had several other legendary Irish politicians, whose nicknames are at least as memorable as their accomplishments. They include, "Honest John" Comiskey (father of former White Sox owner Charles Comiskey), Michael "Hinky Dink" Kenna, "Bathhouse" John Coughlin and "Foxy" Ed Cullerton.