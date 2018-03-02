Dennis Marek: Sometimes we cannot walk in the other man’ shoes

When I was in high school, we had to choose from several books for a book report in English class. I had been in Mississippi the year before and chose "Native Son" by Richard Wright. I knew it was a fictional story about a young black man accused of murder in Chicago in the late 1930s. I also learned Wright was the first African-American author to have his book selected by the then-prestigious Book of the Month Club for distribution to its members.

I later learned almost all the factual background came from a real case in Chicago of a 1938 murder of a white woman, Florence Johnson, allegedly by a black young man named Robert Nixon. Here was a case of incredible injustice to a young man with severe emotional problems, being railroaded by detectives and prosecutors into a "confession" and re-enactment of this murder without any legal counsel whatsoever. Even though there were many inconsistencies in the confession, and even though several officers seriously doubted its veracity, the sheriff of Cook County proclaimed in the newspapers before the trial "Only death can cure him (Nixon)."

At trial, Nixon's lawyer tried to show the coercion, and that the real murderer was one Earl Hicks, but the jury found Nixon guilty on the first ballot. He was executed only a year and a month after the alleged crime.

With this in the back of my mind, I read the Kankakee Library was hosting a lecture by the Rev. Wheeler Parker, relating experiences very similar to the case of Robert Nixon and the accounts of Wright in his book. The speaker was the cousin of Emmett Till, the young black teenager murdered after he wolf-whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. I had to attend.

As I left a busy day at my office for the 7 p.m. lecture, I still was dressed in a coat and tie. As I waited for the elevator to go to the fourth floor, a well-dressed African-American man smiled at me, asked if I was going to the lecture and then asked if I was a politician. I nodded that I was attending, but told him I was not a politician. I introduced myself, and we rode up together. It turned out I had just met Rev. Parker.

The event was sponsored by the library and the NAACP. The crowd was predominately African-American and there were about 80 people in attendance, but only a handful of Caucasians. Regardless of the race of the attendees, we were not disappointed in what followed.

For those who don't know, or who are too young to remember, Emmett Till was a Chicago youth who was visiting relatives in Mississippi with his cousin, Wheeler Parker. In a store run by a white man, as Till and Parker were exiting, Emmett wolf-whistled at the white woman behind the counter. Parker and their local Mississippi cousin hustled Till out of the store and into a car, speeding away. All but Till knew the danger in what he had just done.

Later that night, at least two white men broke into the house where all the boys were staying, put a gun to the head of Parker, but upon shining a flashlight in his face, determined he was not the boy. They then went to the next bedroom, found Till and dragged him out, stopping by a pickup truck where a woman was heard to say, "That's him." With that, Till was driven away, viciously tortured and killed.

Two white men were arrested for the murder but a jury of all white men took an hour to find them not guilty. The criminal trial was over. Later, both men admitted they had killed Till, but double-jeopardy prevented any further charges.

As Rev. Parker explained the events of the day and that night, a cold chill must have run through every spine in the audience. The injustice was incredible. The white woman, a wife of one of the accused murderers, had testified Till had not only whistled but also put his hand around the woman's waist and told her he had had other white women. Later, she recanted this part of the testimony.

Here was the man taking us back to the 1950s, and the prejudice of America with the death of a boy for whistling. This act was not to go unnoticed. Till's mother refused to have a closed casket at his funeral. Photographs of Till's ravaged face went nationwide. This event truly sparked momentum in the civil rights movement.

As I listened, I recalled my own trip to Mississippi in 1958 as a 15-year-old. I was to hunt quail with my father and two men from Onarga. We had a local business man as our guide. One night, in my naivete, I asked him, because we were in Oxford, whether a black man had ever gone to Ole' Miss, the university down the block from where we were staying.

His response floored me. "Well, one black man tried, but we all believed that any n-----r who would try to go to Old Miss must be crazy. He was put in a mental institution." On my return home, I researched that comment and found out it was true. Within three years, however, with the aid of Attorney General Robert Kennedy and the federal government, James Meredith became the first black student to be admitted to the University of Mississippi.

As I left the library that night with depressing thoughts of 1955 and 1958, I realized, even today, I do not understand what the African-American goes through every day whether in Mississippi or Illinois. Life is just so different for them. I also thought about the question Rev. Parker asked me about whether I was a politician. Was it because I was a white man in a suit attending an event sponsored by the NAACP and I wanted votes? Sad. I was there to learn and to try to understand. There still is so much for us all to comprehend and put into practice.