Alan Webber: What does racist really mean?

The word "racist" has become a powerful word in today's lexicon and seems to be gaining strength. Typically, once leveled, the word obliterates further discussion. The fear of being labeled a racist is enough to make people avoid further discourse and search instead for shelter in a nearby cave.

The media, Hollywood and leftist politicians are quick these days to call someone a racist. I have to wonder if it has become one of the most overworked words in America today, and some people just let the word roll off them now, ominously giving the word no weight whatsoever. Facebook is ridiculously rampant with the word.

My Original Post: Go Cubs!

First Comment: Trade Schwarber

Second Comment: Yur a racist

I've been thinking about this and have come to the conclusion that this word might not mean what some people think it means. Dictionary.com defines a racist as a person who believes in the doctrine that one's own racial group is superior or that a particular racial group is inferior to the others.

We are all human and every stripe has reached the pinnacle in just about every arena, so how possibly can one group feel superior to another? Excluding the extreme nuts such as the Black Panthers, Ku Klux Klan and their ilk, it has been my experience that the majority of people in this country are comfortable in their own skin and get along quite well with those of a different race. What one person believes might be racist doesn't necessarily register with what others view as racist, so the word does come with a great amount of subjectivity, which goes vastly underappreciated. "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder" might be a more apt description of the word.

If I make a comment I believe is totally benign in a conversation with Joe from Mars, but Joe believes it to be racist, is it necessarily racist? Why is Joe's opinion any more credible than mine? Just because Joe took the comment as racist does not necessarily mean it actually was intended as racist or should be interpreted by others as racist.

Larry, standing nearby, might have an entirely different connotation of what was meant by the supposedly racist statement, adding a third viewpoint. Because of my own life experiences, I might have a very good reason for stating my point that was perceived as racist by Joe. I might have been guilty of not particularly articulating my point, but most people are not educated in the finer points of talking out of both sides of their mouth.

I have the good common sense my mother taught me to parse my words and treat others with respect and dignity. And what I think or question in the deep, dark corners of my mind is my own business. As a participant in this human race, I am entitled to my own thoughts … even if I happen to be a conservative. Let me just say, as an aside, people can believe anything they want to. It is actions and words directed against others that degrade racial harmony in this country.

And how do we know that Joe's perception was in error, or that, in fact, he was looking for an opportunity to label me a racist? How do we know Joe wasn't the racist, and because I'm different from him, there was no way he was going to perceive my comment any way but racist?

Part of the problem in today's society, usually assisted by the media or that ever-expanding group of perpetual victims in our country, is that Joe's version becomes the official account. If one believes he or she is a victim, no amount of rebuttal is going to change their views, and the media is going to make sure that fire keeps burning. Salacious racism sells; three guys having a conversation doesn't. Too late, Joe said I'm a racist and I'm banished to a place from where I can never return.

And quite frankly, and this is where I'm struggling to make sure I find just the right words, isn't it really a particular subset of the American population -- on both ends of the political spectrum -- wearing the mantle of the most racist? Do you really think that's true, or might it be a case of hypersensitivity and/or abject dishonesty? Is there really one group of people more racist than another?

Is racism still that big of a problem in this day and age, or is it a way to take a problem on the margin of our daily lives and shove it to a major issue for political or other selfish reasons?

Or am I just a racist?