Sears' roots here run deep

Sears, Roebuck and Co. has been part of the fabric of this community for as long as I can remember.

While I was born during the time Sears had a retail store in the heart of downtown Kankakee, my first recollection of Sears was the department store that was located in the Meadowview Shopping Center.

I remember my mother dragging me there to get clothes, something most young boys dread, at least we did back then.

Going to Sears was a big deal. Through a young boy's eyes the store seemed massive. Not only did we get clothes there, but appliances, tools and even my first bike.

The news that the Sears retail store in the Northfield Square mall is about to shut its doors saddens me, as I'm sure it does others.

The retail giant has been a prominent name here for more than a century. Read Jack Klasey's article or on page A1 and you'll see that Sears' roots here started before 1900 with the publication of the Sears catalog.

And, along the way, he notes that Sears purchased the huge manufacturing plants most commonly known as Bradley and Kankakee Roper. One made tractors for Sears and the other stoves.

In my teen years, I worked at the Tri-K Restaurant in Kankakee and for a few years I was in charge of catering. On many occasions I visited both massive plants as well as the Roper corporate office located where West Court Street curves south on the city's westside. In a word, those facilities were — impressive.

Klasey's article touches on another Sears connection to the area.

As he notes in his trivia question, beginning in 1908 Sears began offering house plans — and later kit houses — to the American market and continued until 1940. There are still a number of "Sears homes" throughout the city and county.

I had yet another link to Sears.

My uncle Larry, who lived two doors down from where I grew up, worked most of his life at Bradley Roper, where as a part of his employment he was either given or allowed to purchase (maybe both) Sears stock.

As a bachelor his entire life, when Larry passed away he bequeathed to his sister and two brothers (one being my father) a significant amount of stock shares.

I had no idea about this until my parents passed away in 2004. They had kept Larry's stock, and it was left as part of their will.

I'm sure my experience is not unique to others from here as there were hundreds, if not thousands, of Roper workers who likely had Sears stock options.

It's just another way that demonstrates the depth of Sears' roots in our community.