Yurgine-Johnston: Trying to dissect the Nunes memo, Russia probe

<strong>Ken:</strong> In seventh or eighth grade I read with relish the Landmark Book "The FBI," co-authored by J. Edgar Hoover. It told romanticized stories about the heroic federal cops, and their forward looking leader who established among other innovations a national forensics lab and a fingerprint registry. I was also enthralled by the story of the great Dillinger gang shootout near Manitowish, Wis., with a group of FBI agents under the leadership of the legendary agent Melvin Purvis. My parents owned a summer cabin about 15 miles south of the location, the Little Bohemia Lodge, and I remember a pleasant family lunch there where we viewed bullet holes in the walls left after the raid. But then in the late '60s there were reports of Hoover's abuse of power, holding sway over elected U.S. Presidents who were fearful of Hoover's secret files. Also, I learned that the raid at Little Bohemia by the Purvis posse was nothing short of an FBI screwup — the gang escaped, civilians were killed, agents shot. As a former agent what is your take on the Nunes memo and its potential to embarrass the Bureau?

<strong>Joe:</strong> I believe that everyone, myself included, is tired of hearing about this memo. Bret Stephens is a conservative columnist for the N.Y. Times and formerly was a deputy editor for the Wall Street Journal. In 2013 he won a Pulitzer prize for commentary. Stephens describes the GOP memo written by some young GOP aides as a "nothingburger," meaning devoid of substance and meaningless. This echoes my sentiments. I don't think it's embarrassing to the Bureau at all but a group of GOP Trump supporters are trying to make it so. Nunes and several other GOP congressmen never discuss the process of a surveillance request to the FISA Court. The DOJ has oversight of everything transmitted to the court. FBI agents gather facts. They give the facts to DOJ lawyers who prepare the application with affidavits and applicable law for submission to the court, which then holds a hearing and makes a ruling. Along comes Nunes. He takes classified information with cherry-picked, misleading facts, and creates an alternative reality. They all then go on Fox-TV and hammer on repetitive talking points, never discussing the process. By the time they are done, facts no longer matter. None of the underlying documents are released. The transcript of what was said in court was not even obtained or examined. They did it to undercut the reputation and credibility of the FBI, the DOJ and the Mueller investigation. If Trump was not being investigated, do you seriously think the memo would have been released? It's disgusting. What is truly bothersome is that Jeff Sessions, our Attorney General, who took an oath to defend the Constitution and not the President, is silent, doesn't stick up for his troops, and says nothing. A meek soft guy anyway, he's been so browbeaten by Trump, that he's now become narcotized with timidity. He should resign. What is your view?

<strong>Ken:</strong> Re: Bret Stephens: In the sphere of New York Times pundits, the designation "conservative" is relative, but the whole crew being "Never Trumper" is a constant. After the revelations of the IRS political bias case, it's easy to believe the politicization of FBI and DOJ leadership. How about the ethics of the Bill Clinton/Attorney General Loretta Lynch conflab on a plane parked in a corner of a Phoenix airport tarmac while Hillary's emails were under investigation? The political polarization is undeniable when even the Supreme Court Justices predictably vote their ideologies; can we really believe that judges of lesser courts are unbiased and apolitical? When a partisan prosecutor presents a FISA case to a partisan jurist assuring, "Judge, this is a solid case," will he be denied? Even when the case is based on unverified, paid for opposition research. No way! The judge rules in secret is accountable to no one. Green lighting surveillance of the central figures in a Presidential campaign is a significant decision. My question: Has the judicial process for the Trump Campaign case been fair?

<strong>Joe:</strong> First of all, the Nunes memo concerned itself with the DOJ application to monitor Carter Page, who for a long time had business dealings in Russia and was having contacts with Russian intelligence and spies. The monitoring of Page has been going on since 2013. The application in question was merely a request for an extension. It was made when Page was not even a part of the Trump campaign. Mueller's investigation and grand jury is in a different court, is ongoing and has nothing to do with the Page application. In Mueller's court, there have been two indictments and two pleas of guilty already. Your claiming political polarization of the FBI, the DOJ and Judiciary involved is a stretch. That plus raising irrelevant matters like Clinton/Lynch, the IRS case and Hillary's emails is the kind of stuff raised on Fox News as a smoke screen and to sew confusion.

<strong>Ken:</strong> What exactly is the crime that the Mueller investigation is based on? And Sessions: I agree that Trump should fire him and appoint a new AG who was not a part of the campaign and therefore needn't recuse himself, a new broom to sweep out the anti-Trump partisans and leakers in the top tier of the DOJ and FBI.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Potential crimes are many. Because of limited space, let's simply look at one aspect, namely the facts regarding the meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016, when the Russian government offered help to Trump's candidacy and Trump campaign officials there were willing to take it. It's all laid out in the released emails that you can Google. So, here's the deal. The time is a few days before that June 2006 meeting in New York City. You are a young FBI agent who has arrived at the NYC FBI office. As your supervisor and boss, I call you into my office, and say this: "Welcome to the New York office. There is a lot going on. I've got an assignment for you on a new federal case. One of our reliable informants has given us a batch of emails. They are in the file and you can read them. A Russian female lawyer is flying in from Moscow and is meeting with the campaign manager and others associated with the Trump campaign here in NYC. She is apparently bringing with her high level and sensitive official documents that will incriminate Hillary in her dealings with Russia. One person with the Trump campaign has said they would love to get this information. There are potential federal crimes involved here. The Russian lawyer hasn't registered with the DOJ and it's a felony for a foreign national to make a contribution in connection with a federal election. Similarly, it's a federal crime to solicit or accept that contribution. Check the statutes. We've arranged with the building superintendent to let you and a few other agents into the building before the meeting takes place. You will be in a closet in the meeting room. You will have a peep hole. You will observe the meeting. If you determine probable cause exists that a crime or crimes are being committed, alert the others. Open the door and make arrests. Cappish? I know you are new here, Pilgrim. But this office prides itself on being aggressive. A day without blood around here is a day without sunshine. Go get em." So, you go there. You secret yourself in the closet. Through the peep hole you observe the female lawyer and others. You hear no conversations but you observe the Russian lawyer to open a folder and hand documents to Trump campaign individuals that they accept. This is my question: Are you going to stay in the closet and scratch your head thinking about what to do or are you going to enter the room like Hoover, and announce, "FBI. You are all under arrest. Put the cuffs on them boys."

To be continued.