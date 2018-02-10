Ron Jackson: Blizzard of '67 was a doozy

With all the advanced technology, snowfall predictability doesn't seem to be any more accurate than it was 51 years ago. Now, a mere yawn follows every forecast of severe snow accumulation. Any prediction of less than 2 feet of snow is unimpressive.

A product of the Blizzard of 1967, I am biased. That was a storm. And it came without warning. Schools and businesses were closed after the snow accumulated. Everyone was pretty much left on their own to deal with it. We survived it without four-wheel drive transmissions, anti-lock brake systems, heated seats, automatic headlights, heated steering wheels, heated side mirrors, remote starts, windshield wiper de-icers and cellphones. If you were stuck, you waited until someone came by and discovered you.

That doozy of a storm produced almost 2 feet of snow in a 24-hour period. It was thick, moist, widow-maker snow. Depending on your age, it could have been fun snow. If you had a shovel, just a regular shovel, you were going to be OK. We didn't have the 2-feet wide, ergonomic designed shovels that did the work for you. Nope, you grabbed whatever you could find -- spade, a round point, a square point or a coal shovel -- and you pitched in. If you could walk and chew gum, you could — and were expected to — help shovel. And when your property was done, you went without being instructed, to check on your neighbor. As long as there was daylight, and you were standing and breathing, you were not allowed to be tired. Snowblowers, what the heck is that?

Yeah, we also did it with basic quilted thermal underwear that made us sweat and then made us cold once we stopped moving. There was no compression-layer, midweight, ultra-soft underwear. We didn't have lightweight, waterproof, breathable, comfortable clothing in every known color. We wore basic blue coveralls, jeans, flannel shirts and a big coat. We had thin gloves and wore socks for additional protection. We wore extra socks inside our shoes inside rubber galoshes. There was no winter-proof head gear made of some ultra-thin, space-inspired fabric. If you had something with a little fur that covered your ears, you were good to go.

And, go, we went. Outside was our entertainment. Since the Blizzard of '67, I don't think I have seen a better snow pile to play king of the mountain. However, if you were inside, you played games, read a book, watched TV on any of the maybe five available channels or listened to the radio. You maybe enjoyed a hot chocolate made from real ingredients. Or, you sat on the davenport until you passed out from exhaustion you never knew you had.

Today, it seems like the slightest hint of a few inches of snow sends us into shock and inside our homes. Satellites now give us advance warnings. Those warnings are interpreted by weather professionals. Accumulation amounts can vary by inches, depending on which of the 500 available TV channels you watch. Then, we panic. We rush to the stores to stock up on food and supplies just in case the 3 inches of snow traps us for a few days. Better safe than sorry is today's motto. Actually, it is better to be safe than be criticized or sued.

It's a different time now. We are more reliant on technology than instinct. Even with all the modern conveniences, we bunker down until it passes instead of taking it head on. We look at Mother Nature as an adversary instead of an ally or playground.

The best thing about a real good snow is that it makes my yard look as pretty as every yard in the neighborhood. It doesn't have to be 24 inches, though.

Hope you all enjoyed the Blizzard of 2018.