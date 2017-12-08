Dennis Marek: So you used to sleep right through the night?

Everyone has a sleepless night once in a while. Many adults even have full-blown insomnia, and women are more likely to suffer from insomnia than men. All the experts seem to agree changes in sleep patterns are a normal part of aging. I have read that about half the population over 64 has some sort of sleep disorder. Changes in sleep quality are often the result of life pressures such as stress or grief. They also might come from changes in one's circadian rhythms that coordinate sleep function. These rhythms seem to alter as we age. The most common change is rising earlier and needing to retire earlier each night.

As I have aged, I have noticed these changes occurring in me as well. No more watching the end of the 10:30 p.m. Steven Colbert or Jimmy Fallon show. Heck, sometimes I don't make the beginning. However, getting up earlier is much easier than when I was young. I am often the first one in the office, but watch out about 9 p.m. in my favorite chair. What changed this old night owl?

According to the Center for Disease Control insufficient sleep is a public health problem, often leading to traffic accidents and at-work errors. In one of its surveys, over 35 percent of those polled reported that they slept less than seven hours in a typical 24-hour period. About 40 percent reported unintentionally falling asleep during the day at least once a month. Most scary, about 5 percent admitted nodding off or falling asleep while driving at least once in the preceding month.

A study at University of California at Berkley shows that the aging brain has trouble generating the kind of slow brain waves that promote deep curative sleep. The neurochemicals that help us switch from sleep to wakefulness seem to weaken with age. The parts of the brain that deteriorate first are those that enable us to slip into that deep sleep.

It appears when we are younger, our healthy slow waves help transfer memories and information from one part of the brain (the hippocampus) to the prefrontal cortex, the brain's long-term storage compartment. When these types of waves diminish there goes our memory. So, we forget that guy's name, where we left our keys, or that grandchild's birthday. This is not Alzheimer's disease, but normal aging.

Well, sleeping pills are the answer, right? Wrong. Sleep sedation is not deep sleep. You still lose. Sleeping pills should be the last resort, not the first. These pills sedate the brain, rather than help it sleep normally. Researchers are looking into non-pharmaceutical methods for better sleep, perhaps even electrical stimulation and acoustic tones to slow the brain down.

Some articles suggested ways to get that restful sleep back, including going to bed and rising at the same time each day, avoiding large meals, caffeine, and narcotics close to that bewitching hour, making sure that light is minimal and distracting sounds are minimalized. Some white noise actually might help calm the brain. Since we typically spend one third of our lives sleeping or trying to, a good bed can't hurt either.

Some people point to Thomas Edison as a brilliant man who slept only five hours a night. Truth be told, he cat-napped often during the day between his inventive discoveries. While we all sleep at different times, we all need sleep.

As a young laborer at Kankakee Electric Steel, now Nucor Steel, I often opted for the midnight shift. First, it let me have some evenings with my friends. It also allowed me to golf or swim during the day. Then there was a wage benefit for that shift. At first, I found it hard to adjust to sleeping days and working nights. This was probably 90 percent biological, but it was also, in part, finding more fun things to do during the day than in the middle of the night. But in the long run, is it unhealthy? Some people work their lives on swing shifts or off-hour schedules, but we need police, fire, and health-care workers 24/7. I am not sure that we know the harm from nocturnal occupations in the long run.

There are certain neurons in mice that are thought to play a central role in promoting sleep by turning off other wake-promoting neurons. By using selective activation, these neurons can regulate sleep time in adult mice. Whether such selective neuron activation can affect human sleep is still unknown, but the fact that these special neurons promote sleep distinguishes them from other sleep-regulating cells. Who knows, maybe someday the "log" will be out, and we will be saying we slept like a mouse.