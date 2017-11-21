Alan Webber: Clinton attitude spawned surge of misconduct

Maybe we are all victims.

During the past few months, people literally are coming out of the woodwork to accuse others of various depraved crimes, some reaching back decades.

Seems like there is a new one every day. This commentary is not meant to defend the reprobates and perverts of these crimes, as I in no way want to diminish the pain of the victims that have been abused in any way.

In some of these cases, the perpetrators are even admitting their culpability. Having said that, when it comes to the swamps that are Hollywood and Washington, D.C., I still view the entire situation with a degree of skepticism that borders on just plain suspicion. Call me a cynic, but to say I don't trust the motives of nearly any adult involved in these two coastal circles might be considered an understatement.

Take Harvey Weinstein for example. Evidently, his exploitative nature was well-known throughout Hollywood and lawsuits had been leveled, some even successfully settled. Yet, incredibly, young women kept flocking to him. Perhaps, they were naive to Hollywood. For them, I feel great compassion. For the worldlier of them though, what did they think was going to happen? Seventy-nine women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of perverted and illicit acts of some sort.

Most are justly looked upon as victims, but it can be said some others launched splendid careers. By all accounts, it would appear Weinstein is a pig and more than likely belongs in prison …bunking with Bubba. Whether he'll get there or not is another matter of skepticism, as there already are rumblings of his supposed rehabilitation by his ilk.

Speaking of Bubba, how are Weinstein's actions any different from former president Bill Clinton? Both of these men fondled and groped their way with any woman hapless enough to be trapped in their web, and both became powerful, wealthy men along the way.

With Weinstein's casualties still etched in your mind, consider another unfortunate victim at the hands of Clinton -- Monica Lewinsky. Twenty-five years after the fact, it is she that is looked upon by the general populace as a buffoon, subject to jokes and innuendo. Given Clinton's history, a case might be made that she too was a victim. This was no minor event, as a sitting president of the United States was impeached, disbarred and fined for the incident.

Three other women have come forward to accuse Clinton of unwanted advances and/or rape, as well as however many were involved in "Troopergate" while Clinton was governor of Arkansas. They have not come forward yet … more than likely afraid of Hillary's wrath.

Clinton, in my opinion, made a mockery of the sanctity of the Oval Office and a case might be made if the nation was ever quite the same after the Lewinsky incident. As I reflect back on the Clinton presidency now, it seems as, perhaps, the lid was kicked off of Pandora's Box upon the Clinton arrival, unleashing the binds from the social and moral fabric of a nation that finally had healed after Richard Nixon's removal from office.

Consider the pious natures of presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George Bush compared to the Clinton presidency. What was considered proper and/or scrupulous seemed to have been replaced with a mentality of anything goes – life's one big party … at taxpayer expense.

Recall other lurid claims leveled at Clinton -- the connection to the failed Whitewater Savings and Loan venture, when various partners, including friends Jim and Susan McDougal, received prison sentences; Travelgate, in which seven long-term employees were shown the door in favor of Clinton cronies; national nuclear secrets winding up in the hands of the Chinese; donations for pardons, including the disgraced congressmen Dan Rostenkowski and Mel Reynolds, as well as tax cheat, Marc Rich; the repeated marketing of the Lincoln bedroom to people, such as Steven Spielberg ($336,000) and Barbara Streisand ($60,000), raising them $5.2 million. Yet, nothing but a dalliance with an intern ever stuck, and all has been forgiven by the Left.

Perhaps, a case be made that the mendacious Clinton White House attitude spawned the likes of people such as Weinstein and Anthony Weiner, close friends and financial contributors to the Clintons, or any of the other actors or politicians who are guilty of the crimes of which they have been accused. In the end, we all lose when societal values degenerate. I guess it is what it is.

Or, maybe, it just depends on what your definition of "is" is.