'The Brain' was pro wrestling's ultimate entertainer

My taste in television programming is kind of weird, at least that's what my wife tells me.

I like reality shows (Swamp People and American Pickers), documentaries (anything by Ken Burns), situation comedies (Seinfeld is the ultimate), silly slapstick movies (Zoolander comes to mind), and of course, almost any kind of sporting event (except NASCAR).

I wonder what Linda would say if I was currently watching some of the shows of my youth, specifically professional wrestling.

That thought came to my mind Wednesday with the news that Bobby "the Brain" Heenan, the renowned pro wrestling manager, commentator and occasional grappler, had died from throat cancer. He was 72 years old.

I realize I'm writing to a limited crowd here. Most of you are too young to know much about this man, and others, like 99 percent of the women, could care less about pro wrestling.

But if you did watch during those early days of the "sport," you would not have forgotten Heenan, who others rightfully called "the Don Rickles of wrestling."

Born Nov. 1, 1944, in Chicago, Raymond Louis Heenan became enamored with wrestling as a kid and left school in the eighth grade to work as an assistant at wrestling venues in the Windy City.

Heenan, who called himself "Pretty Boy," started wrestling in his teens. By 21, he was managing other wrestlers, bestowing the nickname "The Brain" on himself, as he promoted the careers of such stars as Nick Bockwinkel, "Superstar" Billy Graham and Ray "The Crippler" Stevens.

When I was a teenager, my friends and I would often watch these "staged" wrestling events on TV. We saw them for what they were, not sports but pure entertainment, and Heenan was the ultimate entertainer. It was must-see TV.

His interviews between matches were hilarious. In the ring, or just outside it, he acted like a spoiled child as he chided the opposition and the audience. It, of course, was all an act.

Sporting a blond pompadour and sequined jackets with his monogram, Heenan passed himself off as the ultimate in wrestling.

While he began his career when wrestling was more of a cult phenomenon, he eventually signed on as part of the World Wrestling Foundation (WWF). Heenan was a driving force in helping fill arenas across the nation.

Over the years, Heenan worked with many of the biggest names (and bodies) in the industry.

It was March 29, 1987, when Heenan managed Andre the Giant in his "battle" against Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania III in front of 93,173 fans at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., the largest crowd in pro wrestling history.

Heenan often referred to his wrestlers as "the family," resisting the common term of "stable."

"A stable is where you find fly-infested horses," he once told Bob Costas. "I have a family."

Even though his wrestlers were typically the losers or bad guys, Heenan was often the main attraction. His quick-witted insults and promotional antics put smiles on millions of wrestling fans.

"In wrestling, Heenan was peerless," commentator David Bixenspan wrote on the sports website Deadspin.com, "easily the most gifted comic mind in the history of the business."

"I'm a legend in this sport," Heenan once said. "If you don't believe me, ask me."