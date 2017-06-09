Comey's testimony was a dud

James Comey's testimony was much anticipated. The hourly countdown built suspense. Finally, we believed, we were going to hear something that was going to result in something. Thursday morning arrived. The start was too early for popcorn, but perfect for coffee. The right coffee can even make C-SPAN tolerable.

The former FBI director sat before the members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which praised him for his service to our country. He refrained from giving an opening statement, preferring to let his written statement released the day before to the public stand on its merit. He did make what seemed a sincere gesture to his former associates. Then, it was time to rumble. Or so, I anticipated.

For more than two hours he carefully answered questions. More times than not with one word responses. He was poised. He appeared credible. He never gave an indication he was caught off guard by a line of questioning. But, he never provided anything earth-shattering. Anything that might have been incriminating was withheld until the nonpublic hearing that was scheduled for the afternoon.

No interaction by Comey that would make for a can't miss repeat on "Saturday Night Live" ever materialized. However, there was a line of questioning by Arizona Sen. John McCain that ruined the fluidity of the process. Sympathy for the senior congressman quickly replaced any desire for fact finding. Even after replaying the sequence, it still is unclear what the senator was asking.

In the end, not much new information was provided. The hearing failed to match the hype. If you were a Donald Trump supporter before, you remained. If you were looking for an ah-ha moment to seal the president's fate, you didn't get it. If you hated the Russians, you still do. If you thought, despite our cold, distant, distrusting history of Russia, that the Russians would make best friends forever, you still might.

To some, Trump was vindicated. The whole matter now can be put to rest. To some, the admission of Comey's use of an associate to release information to the media was worse than spreading lies via Twitter. To some, answers given by the fired bureau chief were credible enough to validate their position that Trump has done nothing to warrant impeachment. Even though Comey's credibility has been questioned since his firing.

Others say this was the proverbial nail in Trump's coffin. If you believe the president is a liar, after hearing Comey call him that several times, you might be further convinced. If you felt the FBI director was fired merely because he wouldn't be a yes man and swear undying loyalty to the president, you might have been even more convinced. If you were hoping to hear perceptions of the president that matched your own, you might have been rewarded -- even if they came from the same man you might have deemed without integrity because of his pre-election public handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

The intelligence hearing more resembled a sporting contest where the team with the losing score could be credited with having outplayed the team with the winning score. The public spectacle didn't produce a winner or even any facts. It didn't provide anything conclusive except that Americans already have decided what they will accept as truth. Nothing any American can say will change their minds.

Ironically, if Vladimir Putin were to provide testimony, we would believe every word. Especially if he said it rudely to Megyn Kelly.