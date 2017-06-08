Gary W. Moore: Don't get caught up in negativity

Fire up. Get excited. Summer is her, and the Kankakee River Valley is an exciting and entertaining place to be. Did you attend the Strawberry Festival? If not, you missed a very fun event and it really is just the beginning of festivities in the Kankakee River Valley — "The Valley of Festivals." Get into the spirit, get involved and enjoy all our great community has to offer, and as you are enjoying this great summer …

<strong>Who do you want to be?</strong>

Want to be successful? Associate with successful people. Want to be happy? Hang around happy people. Want to be negative and talk of failure? Hang around some of the Facebook pages people have created to trash our home and the area where we work and live. I'm constantly surprised at the way some speak negatively of our area and of each other. Are there negative things that can be said? Of course, but why give your energy and time to something that will not better you or your community? Why expose your attitude to those who are only happy when complaining? Avoid those who are only happy when tearing others down or, in this case, tearing down the place we live and work. I don't have time for it and neither should anyone who wants to be happy, healthy and prosperous.

<strong>Are you a good finder?</strong>

The river, the foliage, the wildlife, the fishing … it's all here. We have two first-class hospitals, a world renown university, an outstanding community college. Have you really stopped to look at the great new building at CSL Bearing? Have you driven past Peddinghouse lately? Have you taken a drive, or even better, walked through the ONU campus? Incredible things are happening but if you do not stop and look around, you might not fully understand how fortunate we are. Stop and take stock of the advantages of living in this area. You are reading this column in a historic daily newspaper. Do you realize that the majority of communities in our nation do not have a daily newspaper? I believe it is a blessing to live here. What do you believe?

Is the Kankakee River Valley perfect? Of course not, but it is a great place to build a life. We are close enough to Chicago to take advantage of the offerings of one of the world's great cities, while being far enough away to remain rural. It's all here. Speak positively about this area and speak positively about our future. As great as the Kankakee River Valley is, together with our optimism and drive, we can truly transform our home into a world-class community … but there is an obstacle.

<strong>Our great community</strong>

As I said last week, it is not pessimism to recognize and identify a problem. I don't need to tell you about the state of our state. Einstein said, "We cannot solve problems with the same minds that created them." We do not have term limits in our state government and do not have term limits on our state leadership positions. For some reason, we keep electing people who keep selecting the same Speaker of the House. This isn't a partisan issue or a matter of Democrat versus Republican.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely and one man has been handed too much control for too long. If you follow the string of Illinois bad decisions it takes you directly to the only constant in our state government. If there was ever a time when term limits should be demanded it is now. And if not term limits for our elected officials, certainly we must demand term limits of our house and senate leadership positions. If not, we are expecting the people who created the problems to fix the problems and that is not going to happen.

We must act positively. And to be clear, name calling, finger pointing and partisan decisions will solve nothing. We need fresh minds, fresh ideas, optimistic attitudes and positive actions to turn our state around and I strongly believe that term limits are the beginning of the solution. We are poised for greatness, but we need to fix our state with new minds and fresh ideas.

Speak well of your life, your community and our future. Act positively to improve your life and to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family. We are here. This is our community. Let's uplift each other, be optimistic and enjoy life in the Kankakee River Valley.