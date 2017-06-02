Dennis Marek: The forgotten football hero

In 2011, I wrote a column on holding a blocking dummy with two other eighth-graders. We were about to be destroyed by soon-to-be college All-America Bill Burrell. Again and again he came roaring around the corner of the line, blocking for his running back, Lynn LaMie. We were invited to come to the last football practice for varsity in 1955 to see if we liked the game. I had watched Bill tear up many a local team as a fullback on offense and linebacker on defense that season. Then, I got to feel the effect of one of his hits.

A few months ago, I received an email from a senior at the University of Illinois, Peter Bailey-Wells. He read my article and was doing a story some 50 years later on Bill and his career at Illinois. He wondered if I could help him find some people. These included Lynn; Bill's two brothers, Louis and Dudley; as well as someone from the administration at Clifton Central. That very next day, I ran into Dudley at the courthouse and got phone numbers and addresses for Peter.

I was raised in a predominately white neighborhood and schools, but there was never any hint of racism in my family. I have three godsons, and one is African-American. I represented Bill's father, U.S. Burrell, for 20 years. When I went to his funeral, I was the only white man there. My best friend in the military was the first African-American to graduate from the Air Force Academy. We had few African-American classmates but treated them as any other student. We knew no racism.

With this said, I was shocked to read the story Peter put together on Bill. If you want to read the entire story he wrote, it is at pistar.com/sports/20170511/why-is-former-illini-star-bill-burrell-not-in-college-football-hall-of-fame. But here are some of the excerpts that just floored me about a super-star college football player degraded through the last 50 years probably because of his color.

Here are some facts: Before Ernie Davis became the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy in 1961, only four black players had placed in the top five of the annual voting. In 1959, Bill finished fourth behind Billy Cannon, Richie Lucas and none other than Dandy Don Meredith. That was the highest an Illinois football player had finished. Later, Dick Butkus and Jim Grabowski finished third. Yet, Burrell never was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was the first black captain of the Illini, and it still is mentioned in the Illinois media guide that Bill is on the ballot for such an election. That statement has continued to be included each season, even though his eligibility expired in 2009, 50 years after he played. He was never on the ballot and never nominated by Illinois.

Bill Burrell was truly appreciated by his high school. He played basketball as well as football. His senior year he was elected homecoming king. It was traditional for the king and queen to go to the center of the field at halftime. It also was traditional the king kisses the queen. Bill was told by the administration perhaps this was not a good idea because the queen, Barbara Petersen, was white. He was told, "The public wouldn't like it."

Bill consented, as he almost always did, and informed Barbara of the warning. With that, Barbara retorted, "The hell with that," and planted a huge kiss on the compliant king at the 50-yard line. I don't think any of us students knew that story at the time.

It became apparent the Illini football coach was not pleased with Bill when he was elected captain of the team his senior year. According to Bill, Coach Ray Eliot asked him if he would have a co-captain for the season, something that had never been done before. Bill finally reacted to this racial bias and refused. Relations with his coach deteriorated, and when recruitment came around, in spite of the captain often accompanying the recruiting team, Bill was never invited to participate.

Bill's number 68 is not retired. His banner hangs in a dark corner of Memorial Stadium's Great West Hall. In spite of being a two-time All-American, Big-Ten MVP, The Associated Press' Lineman of the Year and the highest vote-getter for the Heisman a lineman has ever attained, his school never even nominated him for the College Hall of Fame. He is forgotten.

Just for an example, Illinois has had seven Big-Ten MVPs in its history. Everyone has heard of Red Grange, Dick Butkus, Jim Grabowski and even Don Thorp and Rashard Mendenhall. Bill Burrell is the exception.

It is true Bill had a relationship with Jesse Jackson. Jesse was a freshman on the Illini football team when Bill was a senior. Did his association with Jackson during the years in fighting for an end to racism help the football world want to forget Bill Burrell? I never did, nor has Central High School. A large poster of Bill still hangs in its halls. All of the students know the name and history. Good going, Central High and the late Barbara Petersen. At least they got it right. Thanks, Peter. A great piece of research.