Get Organized 1-2-3

Got stuff? Don't know where to put it all? Do you own your possessions, or do they own you? If your home or office has been taken hostage by your clutter, it is time to break free. Reclaim your space and discover the peace a well-organized and uncluttered area can bring. Susan Powell from InFocus Design will be at the Peotone Public Library on Saturday, June 24<sup>th</sup> at 10am. As a professional organizer and a member of NAPO, National Association of Professional Organizers, Susan can help you achieve the tranquility of organization.