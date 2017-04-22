Tim Yonke: John Stuart's impressive run started right here

It's tough to stay up with, let alone catch, John Stuart.

The Kankakee native, now 60 years old, recently completed his 22nd Boston Marathon. He's run 40 marathons in all including competitions in Cleveland (his first), Chicago, New York, Detroit and Washington, D.C.

Now add countless half marathons, 10k and 5k races, plus thousands of training miles and you now know why Stuart needs a new pair of running shoes every month.

And, his love for running all began in Kankakee. He first ran competitively at West Junior High. He became a standout member of the Westview High School track and cross country teams and later ran cross country for Kankakee Community College (Yes, there was a team in the '70s).

"I spent so much time running through Kankakee. My favorite area is running along the river between Cobb and Beckman parks," he said. "It's meant so much to my life."

You would think with all this running that Stuart would have time for little else. You'd be wrong.

In fact, it's the running that has helped him fuel a life full of family and accomplishment.

Through hard work and an incessant drive, Stuart is currently a senior vice president for the Parametric Technology Corporation, an international computer software and services company headquartered outside of Boston.

His position has taken him all over the world, including stints in Romania and the Far East. On Thursday, he was in Houston representing PTC at the high school World Robotics Championships. On Sunday, he's got a flight to Beijing, China.

So besides his mounting miles running, Stuart annually travels in the neighborhood of 200,000 air miles.

Wherever he's at, it's running that allows him to cut the stress while maintaining good health.

"I take my (running) shoes wherever I go ... they're portable," Stuart joked.

"Running helps me in all aspects of my life. It keeps me healthy and allows me to meet lots of new friends."

The sport is also a family affair. In the fall, Stuart will be running the Chicago Marathon with daughters Shannon and Katy.

"Running with family is a great honor, it's just a treasure to do that," he said.

John's biggest supporter is his wife of 33 years, Kathy, who along with their daughters and sons, Tom and Michael, are often cheering him on as he runs the 26.2 miles of Boston streets. Even the Stuarts' first grandchild, Violet Saunders Stuart, was on hand to cheer for grandpa.

With his hectic work and running schedules, he somehow is able to juggle it into what has been a very fulfilling life.

"Actually, running makes me younger. I know I don't feel 60," Stuart said.

I guess he won't be slowing down anytime soon.

Running a marathon isn't about winning.

John Stuart ran a personal best of 3:02.30 back in 1991 and at the most recent Boston Marathon his time was 3:58.50. "I'm getting slower," he joked.

However, the slowest came in last year's Chicago Marathon when he finished dead last in over nine hours. There was a very honorable reason for it.

Stuart was a guide alongside his friend Reggie Showers, a double amputee. Showers mostly walked the race on two prosthetic legs.

"It was severely painful for him but he persevered. It was amazing," Stuart said.

Showers, who lost both of his legs below the knee in an electrical accident at age 14, went on to enjoy a successful career drag racing motorcycles in the National Hot Rod Association series. Using specially-made race-day prosthetics, he was a two-time world champion and set 14 world records in the sport.

Now 53, Showers is a motivational speaker.