Tim Yonke: The many lives touched by Doug Barclay

There were 10 seconds of silence before Mike Lehning, the athletic director at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, could speak.

With emotion in his voice, he somberly talked about his close friend and mentor Doug Barclay.

Barclay, 71, passed away last Saturday, just five years after he retired as a teacher, coach and administrator at BBCHS for 36 years.

"It's not the way it's supposed to end. He's supposed to be here," Mike said while trying to hold back the tears. "He's my daughter's (Nicole) godfather."

It was Barclay who gave Lehning his first football and track coaching jobs.

"He's an example I can't yet get to because I'm just not as good as him," said Lehning, who is retiring in two months. "Doug made everybody he was talking to feel important, and to him, you were important."

Talking with some of his close friends about his passing, Barclay had an impact on nearly everyone he came in contact with.

"He did so much for BBCHS," said Mark Sutton. "He always said, 'Let's do what's best for the kids.' Doug was a big, burly guy but he really was a big teddy bear. The kids that got to know him found that out."

Throughout the years, Barclay spearheaded drives to get lights for the football field, upgrade the school's weight rooms, helped with the Relay for Life fundraiser and he even would chaperone students to Great America on Sunday mornings.

Sutton and Barclay walked into the school together in 1975 as first-year teachers. They became fast friends. Eventually, Doug became best man when Mark married Paula and later became godfather to their son, Stuart.

Barclay was the tie that binds for a number of those in the BBCHS athletic department, like Sutton, Mike Mulligan, Dick Carley and Stu Caan. For the last 34 years, those five and their wives have shared a pre-Christmas dinner. The first 25 years it was a progressive dinner, but later on they would pick out a restaurant to meet.

"Doug was instrumental in keeping us together,'' Mulligan remarked. "I coached football with Doug for 25-26 years. After games, win or lose, he made sure we all went out with our wives and kids."

Carley said, "In those days, it was one big family, and Doug got along with everybody. He was fun to be around."

Barclay was a mentor to many, particularly in the athletic department.

"His impact here was generational. He either coached them or coached with them," Lehning remarked, naming a number of former players that Barclay had coached and later coached with such as current BBCHS football coach Mike Kohl.

"He was a man who freely gave everything of himself for the benefit of those he coached, his students and BBCHS," said Tom DuBois, a former BBCHS administrator and fellow football coach.

"Winning was important but it never consumed him; his principles were never compromised. He was tough yet compassionate. He was comfortable with who he was and he loved people."

There's no question Barclay loved football.

"A perfect weekend for Doug was attending a high school football game on Friday night; a University of Illinois game on Saturday afternoon; and a Bears game on Sunday," Lehning said. "I can't tell you how many of those he got to enjoy but I know it was a lot."

Just last summer, I ran into Doug at Sammy's Pizza in Bourbonnais. I hadn't seen him in years but when he saw me, he immediately came over to our table. He complimented me on my columns. He talked about my visit to Omaha Beach and the U.S. Cemetery and Memorial in Normandy, France. He spoke with pride about his experience there a few years earlier.

He made me feel good about myself. Just like he did to the hundreds, maybe thousands, of others who were fortunate to cross his path.