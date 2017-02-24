There's no escape from politics

On Sept. 3, 1939, the British government, along with France, declared war on Germany. Weeks later, on Oct. 16, 1939, Winston Churchill sent an 11-page essay to his publisher entitled "Are We Alone in the Universe?" His essay was a scientific topic dealing with the possibility of alien life in outer space.

What is interesting about this story is that Churchill started this essay when Europe was on the brink of war. He then spent a lot of time thinking and finishing it after the British government declared war.

Trying to spend time as Churchill once did thinking about other matters when things are calamitous can be difficult. So much is going on today in Washington, D.C. Yet, there is a real desire to remove it out of your mind, at least part of the day, and accomplish something.

It's tough to do. There are morning tweets and a feeling something during the day will be cataclysmic. The media coverage of Michael Flynn, the Ukraine, cabinet picks and President Donald Trump's dealings with Russia is constant. News organizations such as Fox, MSNBC and CNN are flourishing. Everyone is competing for scoops. Leaks by employees in D.C. government agencies are ongoing, and by the end of the day, I rush to read the Daily Journal to see what they are saying.

We are living in a momentous time, somewhat akin to 1968, the pivotal year of the '60s, when the Tet offensive hit, Vietnam anti-war demonstrations increased in intensity, Lyndon Johnson announced he would not seek a second term as president, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated and a lot of police violence erupted during the Democratic National Convention.

To turn the brain off and escape politics for at least an hour in a healing atmosphere, I paid a visit in sunny Florida to a hair stylist for a haircut, who I shall call Jerome. As I'll explain, not even when you go for a haircut can you escape the world of Trump.

Jerome has been around the block. He has been cutting hair (men and women's) for a few decades. Eighty percent of his clients are women, 20 percent are men. He grew up in Boston, and has cut hair both in Boston and New York City for more than two decades. He then moved to Florida.

Jerome talks a lot, which is OK and is very amusing. After spouting off an opinion or two about some topic, he'll generally end with the expression, "You know what I'm sayin'?"

On this day, Jerome launched a discussion of what it would be like to be the hair stylist for Kim Jong-un and Trump, cutting their hair and giving them recommendations on what would look good.

He began. "Kim Jong-un has a dark mop that sits on top of his head. Below it, on the sides, is a space about 2 inches above each ear that is totally shaven and not tapered. Can you imagine what it would be like if in working on that short space, I nicked his scalp accidentally with a shaver or blade? Who knows what he would do? It could be deadly. If I were family or related to the guy, I could get hit in the rear end with a poisonous dart. You know what I'm sayin'?"

And then there is Trump. "With Trump, the orange dye job is a calamity. It's inconsistent and the use of hair spray and lacquer to make it matted to stay put is wrong. It's much too long, combed to the back. The rear of his hair is from a character on stage in 'Les Miserables.' I would change the color orange, which matches the tint on his face. There used to be a product called Second Nature. It was very natural. Many women used it. It would be good for Trump but, unfortunately, the product has been discontinued."

Is it possible these days to escape politics and the world of Trump? I have a friend who is a yoga instructor who thinks he can do it. He is packing up his vegan shoes and collection of Al Franken books and leaving with his wife on a road trip for a month traveling around the country. Then he told me he also is taking along a cellphone, a computer and his iPad. He does a lot with social media. Please. With that type of baggage and internet connections all over the country, not even a yogi can flee Trump's America. You know what I'm sayin'?