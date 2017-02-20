Editor's notes: How to really tell spring is near

Much like they've been for most of this month, unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend have many of us thinking spring is not far off.

Most of us look for perennial cues of spring's arrival.

• Early mornings and late afternoons filled with songs from birds migrating back from South America and the southern U.S.

• Buds, flowers and sweet smells filling the air.

• Refreshing rain and misty mornings.

• That earthy spring smell of equal parts rain and soil, grass and ozone, creating a perfume that no amount of chemical wizardry can replicate.

• More and more people congregating outdoors.

But I think of something altogether different, and I was reminded of it last Sunday.

Taking a long walk through the neighborhood, my wife and I came across it parked in front of the Giordano's Pizza restaurant on Lincoln Highway in Mokena.

It was a Cubs fan's dream car. A new Hummer completely wrapped in commemorative Cubs history celebrating the 2016 World Championship.

It not only included photos of the Cubs celebrating but photos of Ron Santo and the infamous black cat in New York, a photo of Wrigley Field in 1945, an old Cubs logo, the "W" flag, as well as, of course, the World Series trophy. And, let's not forget the red wheels with the Cubs logo on the hub caps.

I wasn't the only one who stopped and took a few photos.

It was a magnificent sight on an unseasonably warm day when Major League catchers and pitchers were reporting for Spring Training in Arizona and Florida.

In my world, that's what I call a real sign spring has arrived.