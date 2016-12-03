Tim Yonke: Memorium ad brings flood of memories

As a reader of this newspaper, I'm sure you've seen them frequently on our obituary pages.

They're called "In memorium" ads. It's a way to pay tribute and remember a loved one who has died. They usually appear near or on the anniversary of your loved one's death, his or her birthday or during the holiday season.

The ad often contains a photo of the deceased with words that express the feelings of what your loved one meant to you and your family.

While looking over the obituary pages last weekend before having them go to press, one particular ad caught my eye.

It said: "In Loving Memory of David Lambert. For your Birthday a Cubs World Series. Happy Birthday."

It caught my eye I because I knew Dave, and it brought back good memories of a great guy.

I first became aware of Dave Lambert while playing baseball at Bird Park in the Kankakee Lions Little League. He arguably was the best ballplayer of my generation.

Dave hit the ball so hard and so far in Little League it was legendary. He stood about 5-foot-9 and was so muscular that not only did his home runs clear the fence, but some of his monster shots were hit so far into the woods that they would end up on the embankment of the Kankakee River.

A left-handed hitter, Dave hit the ball so hard it was dangerous. While we were the same age and class, Dave was a year behind in Little League because of his birthday. I remember coming back to watch a game the year after my final season and seeing the pitcher put on a catcher's mask for safety when Dave stepped into the batter's box.

Dave's rocket line drives had hit more than one pitcher during his baseball career. And, in an All-Star game, he hit a foul ball into the stands so hard it broke a woman's arm.

As time went on, Dave was a standout at every level — Bishop McNamara High School, Kankakee Community College, Lewis University and for the Kankakee Chiefs semipro team.

Our paths crossed often after Little League, as rivals playing CYO basketball and high school baseball and later as classmates at KCC, where I got to know the kind, laid-back man he had become.

When I was in Little League, and even later, I thought Dave was destined for the Major Leagues. Unfortunately, he didn't grow much after Little League, and there weren't any teams looking for a 5-foot-10 first baseman, even though Dave always could hit.

Outwardly, when I did talk to Dave, it never seemed to bother him that his baseball career wasn't what a lot of folks thought it might be. He wasn't bitter. He seemed content just playing with his buddies on the Chiefs.

That's how I remember Dave Lambert, and it took just a small reminder in the newspaper to recall those great memories.