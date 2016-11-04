Dennis Marek: An amazing flight to freedom

As Veterans' Day comes around, I cannot help but think of the late Col. James Kasler. As some know, I "met" him by working his file as he was a captured POW during the Vietnam War and I was with the CIA/Air Force working on identifying who the North Vietnamese actually held in captivity. When he later returned to own and operate South Shore Golf Course, I was to become his attorney and his friend, a privilege I always have cherished.

In the summer of 1976, Col. Kasler called me and asked if my father and I would like to join a group of POWs and Aces in a golf outing at his course. I quickly accepted. My father and I were in a foursome with a former Army Air Corp pilot from World War II and a former POW from the Korean War. Both were friendly and talkative.

The pilot would point over to a group on another tee and say, "See that guy in gray, he was a real crazy SOB," and he would relate a wild story of that man's military feats. He then would point to another man and tell a different story, but always started with "that crazy SOB." He must have related five or six stories that way, but he never spoke of his own adventures.

When the round was over, I approached Col. Kasler and asked what the pilot we played with had done.

"That crazy son of a bitch did the most amazing thing of all these guys. He was a prisoner of war in Italy after being shot down. It was a German-run POW camp. One night, he escaped and found that the camp was near a German Air Base, and there were fighter planes just lined up. Well, he was a pilot, miles from friendly lines, and really had not much hope of staying free for very long. So, he climbed in one of the planes and studied the controls. All in German. He couldn't read a word. There was a pencil in the cockpit so he wrote down key German words, crawled out of the plane, and sneaked back into the camp.

"For the next few weeks, he carefully asked the German guards what certain German words meant. Then, he escaped again, got in the plane, and flew it back to England. End of story."

What an amazing story. I have wanted to make it an article but really wanted a name. A couple of years before he died, I asked Col. Kasler the name of this very special POW who had come to South Shore for the golf outing. While he remembered the man, he just couldn't come up with a name. So, it didn't get written.

Last week while my wife and I were watching the news, there was a short piece on the death of Robert Hoover, of California. He was a WWII pilot who had been shot down and later became a test pilot of some fame. He flew almost every kind of aircraft and was given the highest honor in 2007 at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. His praises were related to the attendees by none other than Buzz Aldrin, of Apollo 11 fame.

What followed in the news was the mention that during WWII, as a POW, he had escaped his camp, found a nearby airfield, stole a plane, and flew it to freedom. Could it be that pilot?

I went to the Internet and read the history of this incredible man. The story was he had escaped from a POW camp in northern France after being shot down in 1944. He found a nearby airfield with German fighters, stole one and flew to the Netherlands escaping his captors. Could it be the same man?

I know the retelling of stories has a way of getting modified and twisted from teller to teller. It was the wrong country, France not Italy, and the wrong destination. I thought I remembered he flew all the way to England. Hoover had flown to the Netherlands.

Hoover's history mentioned this 94-year-old aviation icon was not one to tell his own stories, but he was quick to relate stories of others. That fit my golf partner/pilot. Stealing an airplane and flying to freedom were identical. So, as I write this, I wonder if I met Robert A. Hoover of aviation fame or another man with even a better story. I probably never will know, unless as sometimes happens, some relative of his catches his name on Google and writes me to say "Dad came to Kankakee, Ill., 40 years ago for some golf outing with some other famous POWs." As we age, there are fewer and fewer people we can ask about the past. Either way, once again, I was blessed to meet one of our military heroes whose cunning and bravery allowed his survival.

So, on this Veterans' Day, I salute Bob Hoover and the man I met, whether they are the same person or not. For all of those men and women who have served, thank you for your service. Enjoy your special day.