Yurgine-Johnston: Trying to find the key to govern with more efficiency

<strong>Joe:</strong> We have a country of 315,000,000 people spread throughout 3,790,000 square miles. Have we, because of its size, ethnic and cultural diversity and complexity, become ungovernable? A book authored by Joseph Tainter called "The Collapse of Complex Societies" points to the collapse of the Mayan Civilization and Roman Empire arising because they could not be effectively managed. Are we approaching that point? As president of the USA, managing the place has to be a real headache.

<strong>Ken:</strong> The best cure for a presidential headache might be a nice relaxing round of golf, delegating the managing to someone else for a day. Also, perhaps rather than growing the monolithic multilayered Washington bureaucracy, more of the managing should be left with state and local governments — for example, less federal intrusion into public education, marriage, voting, minimum wage, bathroom designation and most recently, local police department management. Our constitutional framers intended to create limits to federal power that have long since been overreached. On the other hand, since "The Collapse of Complex Societies" was published in 1988, the exponential increase in the power of computer data handling and computer enabled communication has greatly facilitated the management of large complex entities.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Well, the country is governable. The key is to govern with more efficiency and less expensively. Do you agree? The federal government has more than 4 million employees, of which about 40 percent are military. Most of the employees in the executive departments (State, Treasury, Defense, etc) are tenured civil servants, with jobs that pay more and have more benefits than in the private sector. The president has limited control and could not just fire them like the CEO of a private corporation. The private sector thus is better at controlling costs. Assume you became president in 2016 having run on a platform that the size of government must be contained and reduced. What precisely would you do during the first 30 days in office?

<strong>Ken:</strong> The underlying issue here is that our officials have felt little restraint in dealing away our money negotiating government union contracts — resulting in the present mess. Reagan fired 11,000 air traffic controllers — but they gave him cause by staging an illegal strike. Presidential candidate Rick Perry stated at a primary debate event in 2012 that if elected, he would simply abolish three executive agencies of government — "Commerce, Education and … uh …" A top level employee of the EPA is accused of viewing porn two to six hours per day while at work but can't be fired even though investigators caught him watching porn and found 7,000 pornographic files on his computer. Billions of dollars could be saved in the long run by implementing a policy of increasing efficiency and eliminating wasteful programs, reducing the federal workforce by attrition through a hiring moratorium.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Regarding a "hiring moratorium," Reagan, of course, did this. Immediately after his inauguration, he ordered a strict freeze on hiring of Federal employees. This eliminated about 500 jobs per day because of people quitting and retirements. We lost a lot of meat inspectors. This might be good. With complaints from the public about keeping the meat wholesome, more people would become vegetarians and healthier, reducing medical costs and even helping climate change. If I were on your staff I would say, "Mr. President, you are starting off well. We have had a few complaints, but, today, I received an email from a retired radiologist in Kankakee, who feels becoming vegetarians without question is the way to go." But let's move on. As president and managing the place, what programs (defense, health care system, the IRS, taxes, etc.) are you going to attack? Do you intend to eliminate the Department of Commerce? For this you will have to go to Congress.

<strong>Ken:</strong> Unlike Gov. Perry, I haven't thought much about exactly what departments to eliminate, although following the trailblazing Obama use of executive power, any or all of the cabinet departments might be subject to presidential gutting if not elimination. One thing — Obamacare must be replaced with something less unwieldy and expensive. Almost all the newly insured are enrolled in the expanded Medicare program carrying forward all the inefficiency and limited access of the old Medicare.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Other than a hiring freeze, what else major as president are you able to do in 30 days unilaterally to shrink the government without getting Congress involved? Take the Department of Education as an example, which Rand Paul wants to eliminate. Assume you did, too. Most Republicans hate this agency the most. It was created by an act of Congress and would take another act of Congress to dump it. Changing the vast health care system and repealing Obamacare also would require that you to go to Congress. As John McCain explained, the Constitution constrains a president. "We have a Congress ... the Supreme Court. We're not Romania." I'm not that optimistic that this vast bureaucracy can be slimmed down as easily as you suggest. The more you try to do, the more special interests are mobilized to influence the outcome.

<strong>Ken:</strong> It's unrealistic to think the inertia of the mega-bureaucracy can be overcome in 30 days. That doesn't mean that no reform is possible during four or eight years. Even after eight years, Obama still is blaming Bush for his/Obama's failings in domestic and foreign policy. He seems to forget the economic problems of '08 were largely a consequence of progressive federal subprime-mortgage policies, and Obama has to accept most of the responsibility for the debacle in Iran, Libya and Syria, if not Iraq. Working in conjunction with Congress, rather than at cross purposes, would have been more successful.