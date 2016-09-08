Scott Reeder: Emotion always part of gun control issue

SPRINGFIELD — For years, I've watched Illinois lawmakers debate issues concerning gun control and just rolled my eyes.

Such debates generate far more heat than light.

There is plenty of emotion on both sides but little in the way of new ideas.

And at the end of the day, very little changes.

Just this past month, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill to make it a felony for a person who has not been issued a state firearm owner's identification card to bring guns into Illinois with the intent to sell or deliver them.

It's a step in the right direction. Perhaps a baby step, but a step nonetheless.

The bill passed the Illinois General Assembly unanimously.

The one thing folks on both sides of the gun debate can agree on is that criminals and seriously mentally ill people shouldn't be packing heat.

The different views on guns in Illinois are more often cultural and geographic than partisan.

I grew up on a farm near Galesburg and hunted with my father or brother. It was a good time to talk and enjoy the outdoors and occasionally bring something home for supper.

I also was taught to have a reverent respect for the guns and how to handle firearms in a courteous manner. But I have friends who grew up in Chicago, whose experience with firearms were far different than mine.

When I hear gunfire through my bedroom window, I wonder if rabbit or squirrel season has begun. They'd wonder if the Latin Kings or Black Disciples are at it again.

As the parent of three young daughters, I can't imagine what it's like to live in a place where gun violence is a way of life.

Recently, I enrolled in a conceal carry class. I wanted to learn more about what is becoming a growing movement in our country.

The folks taking the class cut across the socio/economic spectrum. There was a truck driver and a dentist. There were older folks and twenty-somethings. And I sat next to a young mother who could outshoot everyone in the class.

What struck me was how ordinary they were.

I didn't see any gang colors — unless you count camouflage. I found my classmates to be polite and concerned about the well being of their families.

Those who support more restrictions on guns would have you believe folks who want to carry are Dirty Harry types ready to shove a revolver in someone's face and shout, "Go ahead, make my day."

I've never met a gun owner like that. And I hope I never do.

According to the Congressional Research Service, there are more than 300 million guns in the United States. That means this nation has more guns than people.

No matter what laws are passed, that is a number that is unlikely to get smaller anytime soon.

In fact, every time a gun control measure is proposed, gun sales go up.

I don't drink, but I can see the foolishness that was once prohibition.

Gun ownership isn't just a pervasive custom like alcohol consumption, the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed it is a constitutional right.

Guns are just a tool that can bring security or despair.

As a society, we need to focus on the underlying reasons for violence: mental illness, the lack of mentoring, particularly of boys and young men, and the need for swift, certain consequences for those who choose to do harm to others.