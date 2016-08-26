Dennis Marek: A water hole perfect for long-distance swimmers

No one knows for sure when the gravel was excavated in areas just north of Chebanse. I have been told it was used for masonry because of its fine texture. But that was years ago. Not untypical of the times, these excavations left rather small craters around the area only to be filled in by water and brush. They then were abandoned.

Located on 7000S Road near I-57 was such an excavation. Sometime around the late 1940s, the hole was filled with fairly decent water, and it was not rare the old lane leading back to the excavation became a sort of lover's lane. There was even talk the most modest of young men and women occasionally would skinny-dip but would keep to respective ends of the water, not that I would know of such things myself.

I came to know of the swimming hole in the late 1950s. It had become known as The Pit. The water was better than the area creeks and rivers we swam in. For some reason, there was seldom any algae forming on the top save for a brutal late summer heatwave. We heard it was spring-fed from the bottom. Perhaps the excavation had hit an underground spring, and that was why it had been abandoned. We really did not know who owned the property, but areas such as that, including local creeks, were just assumed accessible in those days. People did not worry about lawsuits and liability if used by someone else.

As the years passed, the name Jesse Belle Lane became known to more and more people. It seems this lady and her husband, George, owned the property. In 1959, and after the death of Jesse, George Lane donated the gravel pit and surrounding acreage to the Village of Chebanse. The property became officially known as the Jesse Belle Lane Memorial Park. It was not contiguous to the village but had been accepted as village property.

Now as part of the Chebanse Recreation Center, development of the tree-lined water hole began to occur. Almost all the help during the years has been volunteer, and annual membership is still less than $100 per year per family. Restrooms and a maintenance buildings were erected, as well as a reception building at the front gate. A diving board, floating raft and slides were installed along with swings and teeter-totters boards on the beach. Sand was trucked in and created a beach area for entering the water, although good old Illinois silt covers most of the bottom.

It is not a water park or a late night drinking party site. During the summer, The Pit is open early each morning, weather permitting, and stays open until dusk. There is a roped-off area for the youngsters, where the water is quite shallow. The rest of the area is available for open swimming.

The length is slightly more than 110 yards and the width more like 70. For athletes who wish to train for events like triathlons, it is perfect. Swimming pools have a swimmer turning every 25 yards or so where the event itself is usually in a lake with no ends to grab or the need to turn directions dozens of times. The Pit gives 110 yards of continuous swimming and is perfect for training for such an event where the swimming is often a straight swim.

The years had passed, and we were now living somewhat near The Pit. Some years ago, after a meeting of her book club, my wife informed me she was going to enter a triathlon. I was shocked. Her swimming at best was across a pool and back. But I had learned to be "supportive" in my later years. How could I help this determined woman learn to swim a continuous half mile across a lake in the first portion of the event? Well, we needed The Pit.

We joined the Jesse Belle Lane Association and entered the murky water. At first, I swam behind my wife to make sure she didn't drown in open water, but her refinement in her swimming technique came from long-time teacher, Connie Walker. It took a lot of practice, but for her 50th birthday, she swam the half-mile portion, biked 18 miles, and then ran 3.1 miles to the finish. She had accomplished something almost unbelievable only a few months before.

The story is not quite finished for me. We joined again this year for another swimming feat that was accomplished two weeks ago. Let's just say for now this latest event was in celebration of the 100th year of my late mother's birth. More to come.