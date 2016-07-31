Don't blame Cubs fan for Aroldis Chapman

According to the book "Real Love," unconditional love is caring about the happiness of another person without any thought for what we might get for ourselves.

Usually it's reserved for family members — parents, spouse, children, grandchildren and other close family members or friends.

However, if you're a die-hard sports fan it also often applies to your lifelong favorite team.

In my case, of course, I'm talking about the Chicago Cubs.

Fans of other teams say my love is now tainted because the Cubs traded four players to the New York Yankees for relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, the flame-throwing Cuban lefthander who is considered one of the premier stoppers in baseball. In his first appearance for the team Wednesday, Chapman came out for the ninth inning and proceeded to throw 12 of his 15 pitches at 100 mph or higher.

They say my love is tainted because Chapman was involved in a domestic-violence incident. He was suspended for 30 games to start the season because last October he allegedly choked his girlfriend and fired eight shots from his handgun in his garage. No charges were filed, however. He and his girlfriend continue to live together and raise their child. From what I've read this has been his only transgression here since arriving from Cuba.

Domestic violence should be taken more seriously, no question. Maybe Major League Baseball should have stricter rules. Maybe law enforcement and the courts should force the issue more. I don't know.

But why should I feel bad about cheering for my team or think less of them because the league allows Chapman to pitch?

Over the course of my life, I've admired many Cubs players. Ernie Banks was my first and all-time favorite. The list includes greats like Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Andre Dawson and Greg Maddux — all Hall of Famers. There have been countless others over the last 50 years for which I've cheered.

As I think about it, there is a common thread (both figuratively and literally) shared by all of them — the uniform.

So, why I still have disdain for anyone who commits domestic violence, my unconditional love for the Cubs will continue.

I will keep cheering for my team, even if it's only because of the jerseys on their backs.